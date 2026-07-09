Cronulla Sharks forward Jesse Colquhoun is in doubt for this weekend's game in Brisbane against the Dolphins after being sent home from Sydney Airport to get scans on a knee problem.

Colquhoun, as the News Corp report goes, arrived at Sydney Airport with his teammates to fly to Brisbane, but with his knee iced up.

The forward then, instead of following his teammates into the airport, grabbed his bag and went straight to the ride sharing area to head home where it's understood he will have scans on his knee.

It's unclear what, at this stage, the injury is, or what caused it, but the report suggests the Cronulla officials are still confident Colquhoun will be able to take to the field this weekend against the Dolphins, flying up well after his teammates.

It's understood however that the 24-year-old prop has been dealing with a knee problem throughout this week, although trained on Thursday.

What is unclear is why, if his knee was iced and he needed scans, he travelled with the team to the airport.

The 24-year-old, who has re-signed with the Sharks this year and is likely to be the club's long-term lock forward with the departure of Cameron McInnes at the end of the season, has played 44 NRL games, with 15 of those coming this year.

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In those games, he has scored 3 tries, and added 15 tackle breaks and 8 offloads to go with 107 metres per contest and a tackle efficiency of 97 per cent.

While lock is his likely long-term position, he is currently playing at prop as the Sharks grapple with their best 19 on the run to the finals, something they are no guarantee of making.

If Colquhoun is ruled out of the game against the Dolphins, exactly how he is replaced will depend on how the club's Origin trio back up.

If Addin Fonua-Blake is playing, he will likely be a straight swap for the forward to start at prop, however, if he misses the game against the Dolphins, then Oregon Kaufusi could be named in the starting side. Briton Nikora and Blayke Brailey are also on the reserves list, giving the Sharks options over how they replace, or indeed name their side.

The Dolphins also have selection questions, with Origin players Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Selwyn Cobbo, Jack Bostock, Max Plath and Thomas Flegler named in the reserves.

Bostock will miss with a concussion sustained during the State of Origin decider on Wednesday evening.

Teams will be cut to 20 at 3pm (AEST) on Friday, with kick-off at Suncorp Stadium scheduled for 24 hours later.