Bronson Xerri will join the Melbourne Storm from the 2027 NRL season after signing a three-year contract with the club, bringing an end to his stint at the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The move comes after a season of speculation surrounding Xerri's future. Earlier this year, the centre sought an immediate release from the Bulldogs, but after meeting with General Manager of Football Phil Gould, he was convinced to remain at Belmore for the rest of the 2026 campaign.

Although Xerri was originally contracted until the end of 2027, the Bulldogs later granted him permission to negotiate with rival clubs, paving the way for his switch to Melbourne.

The 25-year-old's departure marks the next chapter in a remarkable return to the NRL after the Bulldogs handed him a lifeline ahead of the 2024 season.

Xerri spent four years out of the game after receiving a doping ban during his time with the Cronulla Sharks before rebuilding his career at Canterbury.

Since making his NRL debut with the Sharks in 2019, Xerri has played 76 first-grade matches. He has featured in 11 games for the Bulldogs this season, scoring two tries.

Melbourne Storm Director of Football Frank Ponissi said the club believes Xerri will strengthen its backline for years to come.

"We're thrilled to have Bronson joining our Club on a three-year deal," Ponissi said.

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"He's a tough, competitive player with great speed and athleticism who we believe will be an important addition to our outside backs heading into the next three years.

“We look forward to welcoming Bronson and his family to Melbourne ahead of the 2027 season."

The Bulldogs also confirmed Xerri's departure, with the centre taking the opportunity to thank the club that helped revive his NRL career.

“I've really enjoyed my time as a Bulldog and have been lucky enough to form friendships that will last a lifetime,” Xerri said.

“This Club gave me an opportunity to return to the NRL, and for that I am truly grateful.

“Although I will move on to a new chapter next year, I want to make it clear that I am fully committed to finishing this season on a positive note.”