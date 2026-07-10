Tensions between the NRL and AFL have been resumed, with AFL CEO Andrew Dillon returning serve to Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys.

V'Landys took another shot at the AFL in announcing a record-breaking $5.3 billion TV deal for his code over the next seven years, once again labelling the support from the south the "FLA".

"Don't listen to what other people tell you, especially some down south," V'Landys said during his press conference announcing the new deal.

"We are the number one viewed sport in Australia. I don't know anything called AFL, FLA isn't it? Look, that was never a driving force, really. I just wanted to maximise for our game.

"Just that's it's (nearly) a billion dollars more than they got over seven years is a bonus. So Toorak is going to have a real devaluation in houses in the next few months."

AFL boss Dillon responded in a far calmer manner, but said on ABC Radio during Thursday night's broadcast of a game between the Sydney Swans and Fremantle Dockers that the NRL's deal would actually be a boost for his code.

"I think they've done a good deal," Dillon responded.

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"I think what it does show is that live sport is something that brings together big crowds and big groups of people that are watching it, whether it's on TV or streaming.

"I think what that shows is that for a sport like the AFL, which is the most attended and is the most viewed, it's a great deal for the NRL, and it's great for us for our current deal and also deals in the future.

"There was talk when the last AFL deal was done that that was a high watermark and that's as good as it gets. I think what this shows is that the industry, the media industry, will pay for content that people want to watch, and we know that they want to watch the AFL.

"We'll have huge fans watching tonight (Thursday) and over the weekend. And we'll do that with a sellout crowd of 55 and a bit thousand as well."

The current AFL TV deal, also for seven years, is worth $4.5 billion, including a contract with Channel Seven and Foxtel, which is scheduled to run until 2032.

V'Landys has been on a war path in battling other codes in recent years.

He has taken multiple shots at the AFL for copying the NRL over both the Magic Round and State of Origin concepts, with the AFL bringing in Gather Round in Adelaide and the return of their own pre-season State of Origin concept this year.

V'Landys has also taken plenty of jabs at rugby union, and particularly the now-postponed R360 competition, which threatened the NRL in terms of player and talent grabs.

The Rugby World Cup will be played in Australia in 2027, with a number of NRL players having either departed, or being set to depart for a chance at playing in that tournament.

The NRL have, despite the threat from rival codes, continued to see record growth in terms of both stadium attendance and TV rights.