Bulldogs skipper Stephen Crichton believes Lachlan Galvin will take his game to another level during the 2025 NRL Finals, amid constant criticism.\r\n\r\nCelebrating Mad Monday this time last year, Galvin has had one of the most eventful 12 months of any player in the NRL.\r\n\r\nHeading into the season as the saviour of the Wests Tigers, he would become one of the most talked-about teenagers in Australian sport for six months after requesting a release from the club that gave him his first opportunity.\r\n\r\nConstantly in the headlines, the media attention hasn't stopped since his arrival at the Bulldogs, and has perhaps only gotten worse, with many blaming him for the club's poor run of form recently, which has seen them only win two matches in six weeks.\r\n\r\nThe wins came against an injury-plagued Warriors outfit and a second-tier Penrith side, and Galvin has failed to replicate the form that has seen him earn praise from the likes of Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler and be regarded as a "generational talent".\r\n\r\nWhile many have called for him to be replaced by Toby Sexton - the incumbent halfback who only lost four matches in 2025 - Galvin's teammates believe that he could potentially be the X-factor they have been on the lookout for and will take his game to new heights during the finals campaign.\r\n\r\n"One hundred per cent, he can reach that next level," Bulldogs captain Stephen Crichton told Zero Tackle at the NRL Finals launch.\r\n\r\n"The things that he does at training, you kind of don't teach that stuff, and we know the potential that we have in our team as well.\r\n\r\n"It's going to be a massive stepping stone this week up against Melbourne in Melbourne, and it's going to be a big task for him."\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_223038" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Lachlan Galvin of the Bulldogs passes during the round 14 NRL match between Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels at Accor Stadium, on June 09, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nFullback Connor Tracey added: "I don't think much affects him. For a 19-year-old, he's pretty unbelievable how level-headed he is, and he's a freak."\r\n\r\n"He's an unbelievable player and so skilful. We're all really lucky to play with him (and) all the boys are behind him, all the coaches are behind him, so that's all that really matters.\r\n\r\n"He's one of those guys who don't feel much pressure. He's pretty confident in what he does, and we're pretty confident in him as a player.\r\n\r\n"He's going to be good for us in the big moments."