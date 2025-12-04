Newcastle Knights' marquee signing Dylan Brown is eager to see new teammate Kalyn Ponga join him in New Zealand colours, as talk builds that the Knights duo could line up together for the Kiwis at next year's Rugby League World Cup.

Brown, who recently inked a 10-year deal with the Knights, was one of the stars of the recent Pacific Championships, steering New Zealand to the title and earning Player of the Tournament honours.

He believes Ponga, who has previously represented Australia at the 2019 World Nines, would be a perfect fit for the Kiwis if the ARL Commission adjusts current eligibility rules that prevent players from representing a tier-one nation other than Australia while still playing State of Origin.

“That'd be cool,” Brown told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I think he's actually starting to find a lot of love for his culture.

“His dad's Maori and his sister is living in New Zealand.

“She's real connected, so hopefully she convinces him to come.

“It'd be awesome seeing him in the black jersey, because he's a great talent.”

Ponga has long qualified for New Zealand through his parents and has represented the Maori All Stars on three occasions, but has never appeared in a senior international Test.

While he remains non-committal about his international allegiance, Ponga recently said in a New Zealand radio interview that “all my values, who I am, everything that I am, really is back in New Zealand... It's my family, it's my culture.”

Brown's Knights and Kiwi teammate Phoenix Crossland also weighed in, saying the Knights fullback would be a major addition to the New Zealand squad.

“He's everything the team needs,” Crossland said.

“He's a Kiwi, and the boys would love to have him here.

“I think if he could find a way to get around the rules, he would make the switch.”

For Brown, the idea of representing New Zealand alongside Ponga at both club and international level is an exciting prospect as he prepares to begin his new chapter in the Hunter.

“It'd be pretty special to have him beside me at Newcastle and then in the Kiwis jersey too,” Brown said.

“There's a lot to look forward to.”