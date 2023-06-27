The brother of Melbourne Storm forward Joe Chan has signed a three-year deal after last playing for the Catalans Dragons.

Tiaki Chan, the brother of Joe and son of former New Zealand international Alex Chan, has signed for the Wigan Warriors on a three-year contract beginning at the start of the 2024 season.

Chan will join from the Catalans Dragons, where he has played ten games since debuting last season.

He will also enter the team in good form, having made his international debut for France earlier this season.

His arrival comes after the Wigan Warriors secured the signature of Kruise Leeming on a four-year contract.

The hooker has been playing for the Gold Coast Titans since joining the mid-season and has been a great one-two punch with Chris Randall- mainly entering the game off the interchange bench.

“I am so grateful to get the opportunity to come to such a reputed club for the coming seasons,” Chan said about his new adventure.

“I look forward to developing under the guidance of Matt Peet, Sean O'Loughlin, Thomas Leuluai and Kris Radlinski who all have immense rugby league knowledge, and all who have been an integral part of my decision to come to Wigan.

“I can't wait to get in and work hard to earn my spot amongst the players.

“I'm really excited and looking forward to meeting the supporters, and becoming part of the Cherry and Whites family.”

The signing of Chan will add to the Warriors' already impressive squad, which has seen them move to third on the Super League table.