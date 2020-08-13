Broncos winger Xavier Coates has gone down with an ankle injury at training today.

The club confirmed the injury in a statement on broncos.com.au, revealing he will miss Saturday night’s clash with Canberra.

“Winger Xavier Coates will miss Saturday night’s clash in Canberra after injuring his ankle at training today,” the statement reads.

“Coates will undergo a scan at the Clive Berghofer Centre Qscan facility to determine the extent of the injury, but early indications are that it is not serious.

“A replacement for Coates in the team to play the Raiders will be named closer to match time.”