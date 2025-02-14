Brisbane Broncos veteran halfback and club captain Adam Reynolds has declared he could play on beyond the end of 2025.

It had widely been suggested this coming year would be Reynolds last.

The veteran, who should crack 300 NRL games this year, has had injury issues in recent years, and is likely to move into an assistant coaching role following his retirement.

But that might just be kicked down the road by another twelve months, with Reynolds telling 9 News that he is 'pretty keen' to play on.

"At the moment, I'm pretty keen to go around again," he said.

"Obviously time will tell - you've got to be wanted firstly and playing good football and doing your job at the highest quality.

"If I'm doing all those things right and the body is feeling good, I don't see any reason to call it quits."

The 34-year-old's call will leave the Broncos a major headache at the retention table.

The club's salary cap is already bloated, but more importantly, young gun halfback Coby Black will be ready for first-grade in 2026 if his development continues at the same rate.

The young halfback, rated as the best junior in the competition by many judges, is out of contract at the end of next year and not only will he be after an upgrade, but also more regular minutes.

If the Broncos can't give him that during this deal, having also signed Ben Hunt for the 2025 campaign, then he may well have no reason to remain at Red Hill, and could explore his options elsewhere.

Brisbane's salary cap issues, not helped by the signing of Hunt after he was released by the St George Illawarra Dragons, have also been stretched by contract renewals for Reece Walsh, Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan in recent times, while Selwyn Cobbo's deal is also up in the air and Kotoni Staggs is believed to be in the end stages of negotiating a rich extension.