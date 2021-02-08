Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas is set to be handed a maximum $50,000 fine and suspended three matches over charges related to his drunken altercation with police in Tweed Heads, reports The Australian’s Brent Head.

The young gun pleaded guilty last week to intimidating police – with court documents his explosive rant to police, where he threatened a female officer and dared police to taser him.

He received two-year good behaviour bond, avoiding any recorded conviction, but the NRL opted to intervene with its own penalties.

A statement of police facts read that Haas was aggressive when questioned to show identification.

Payne Haas suspension will be handed down this afternoon. He will miss three rounds and be fined. Payne will front a press conference this afternoon. Huge blow for Brisbane but suspension only option.@7NewsBrisbane — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) February 8, 2021

Hearing Payne Haas likely to be suspended for 3 games and receive a $50,000 fine. Final sanctions to be confirmed imminently. — Brent Read (@brentread_7) February 8, 2021

The official sanctions are expected to be confirmed imminently, with Haas set to front a press conference later this afternoon.

Haas broke his silence last week in a public statement after receiving his two-year good behaviour reprieve.

“I take full responsibility for what happened and I’m extremely sorry for my actions on that night,” he told broncos.com.au.

“I have gone to see the police officers involved and offered them a full apology for my conduct, as well as spending time with police going through what I did. “I had been drinking and the words I used and the way I acted were totally unacceptable. I’d like to thank the police for taking the time to see me, and accepting my apology. “I did the wrong thing and let myself down as well as my family and the Club – but most importantly, I acted in way that showed disrespect to the police, and I am really sorry for that. “I will learn from this incident and I will be a better person in the future.”

The 21-year old played 41 NRL games for the Broncos since making his first-grade debut in 2018.