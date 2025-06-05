Selwyn Cobbo looks set to cop the brunt of Michael Maguire's might this weekend, with the Brisbane Broncos coach swinging the axe on the young Maroons star.

The 23-year-old flyer has been through a rollercoaster of positions in 2025, moving from wing, to fullback to now potentially out of the squad altogether.

Maguire was anything but transparent when talking to the media, indicating that Cobbo's role on the side is not promised this weekend.

“We're looking at how he is tracking at the moment. I'll make those decisions after the captain's run,” he admitted.

“Selwyn is a good young man, and I just want him to keep improving. He had some shining moments at fullback a few weeks ago."

The axing, as reported by News Corp, comes amid speculation that Cobbo's future was not with the Broncos, which Maguire was also quite vague about.

“That [contract talks] will sort itself out as we keep pushing forward,” Maguire said.

Josiah Karapani is expected to be called up to take his place, following his impressive form in reserve grade. Deine Mariner is another option on the wing.

Maguire will make a decision on who will fill that wing spot on Friday, however with Cobbo missing out on both Maroons selection and potentially a first-grade position as he attempts to earn his next contract, the young star is dipping at the wrong time.