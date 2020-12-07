The Broncos have announced the re-signing of prop Thomas Flegler to a new two-year deal, keeping him at Red Hill until the end of the 2023 season.

Flegler has shown plenty of promise with Brisbane since making his debut in the opening fixture of last year, representing the Broncos on 36 occasions since.

The 21-year-old has gained plenty of interest from rival clubs, however stated it was an no-brainer to sign a new contract with Brisbane.

“I’ve been really happy at the Broncos and I like Brisbane so it was a pretty easy decision,” Flegler said.

“It’s been really good to be back around the boys, with all new staff and it being a fresh start, getting back into things has been great.

“I think what we went through last year, we are excited to play and start winning games and get back into that rhythm again – we have started on a fresh note and the feeling around the club is really good.

Flegler amassed 346 tackles at a rate of close to 90% from his 13 appearances in 2020.