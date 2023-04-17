The Brisbane Broncos now control the top two spots on Zero Tackle's NRL MVP leaderboard after a beatdown of the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday evening.

The derby, which saw the Titans' biggest home crowd in over five years, was dominated by Reece Walsh and Payne Haas.

Haas has controlled the early running of the MVP race this season and now holds 36 point lead over his nearest rival in teammate Reece Walsh, who was one of seven unanimous man of the matches this weekend according to our four-person judging panel.

The other players scoring the full 20 votes this weekend were Latrell Mitchell, Nicho Hynes, Daly Cherry-Evans, Dylan Walker, Nathan Cleary and Hudson Young, with Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Clint Gutherson splitting the honours from the Parramatta Eels' win over the Canterbury Bulldogs in the final game of the round.

Lachlan Miller, Jacob Kiraz and Cameron Munster, who were all closer on the leaderboard to Haas last week, all recorded scores of zero this weekend, while Shaun Johnson has crept into the top ten. Of the unanimous man of the match getters this weekend, Nathan Cleary now sits in the top ten, while Latrell Mitchell and Daly Cherry-Evans sit just outside.

Here are all the votes from Round 7.

The Dolphins vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters

Manly Sea Eagles vs Melbourne Storm

New Zealand Warriors vs North Queensland Cowboys

Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers

Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos

Canberra Raiders vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Top ten

Click here for the full leaderboard