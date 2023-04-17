The Brisbane Broncos now control the top two spots on Zero Tackle's NRL MVP leaderboard after a beatdown of the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday evening.
The derby, which saw the Titans' biggest home crowd in over five years, was dominated by Reece Walsh and Payne Haas.
Haas has controlled the early running of the MVP race this season and now holds 36 point lead over his nearest rival in teammate Reece Walsh, who was one of seven unanimous man of the matches this weekend according to our four-person judging panel.
The other players scoring the full 20 votes this weekend were Latrell Mitchell, Nicho Hynes, Daly Cherry-Evans, Dylan Walker, Nathan Cleary and Hudson Young, with Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Clint Gutherson splitting the honours from the Parramatta Eels' win over the Canterbury Bulldogs in the final game of the round.
Lachlan Miller, Jacob Kiraz and Cameron Munster, who were all closer on the leaderboard to Haas last week, all recorded scores of zero this weekend, while Shaun Johnson has crept into the top ten. Of the unanimous man of the match getters this weekend, Nathan Cleary now sits in the top ten, while Latrell Mitchell and Daly Cherry-Evans sit just outside.
Here are all the votes from Round 7.
The Dolphins vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|4
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|3
|Jai Arrow
|Campbell Graham
|Campbell Graham
|Jai Arrow
|2
|Davvy Moale
|Jai Arrow
|Davvy Moale
|Campbell Graham
|1
|Campbell Graham
|Davvy Moale
|Jai Arrow
|Davvy Moale
Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|4
|Siosifa Talakai
|Blayke Brailey
|Blayke Brailey
|Blayke Brailey
|3
|Blayke Brailey
|Briton Nikora
|Briton Nikora
|Siosifa Talakai
|2
|Briton Nikora
|Siosifa Talakai
|Siosifa Talakai
|Briton Nikora
|1
|Lindsay Collins
|Lindsay Collins
|Brandon Smith
|Lindsay Collins
Manly Sea Eagles vs Melbourne Storm
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|4
|Toafofoa Sipley
|Jake Trbojevic
|Jake Trbojevic
|Toafofoa Sipley
|3
|Taniela Paseka
|Toafofoa Sipley
|Toafofoa Sipley
|Jake Trbojevic
|2
|Jake Trbojevic
|Taniela Paseka
|Taniela Paseka
|Taniela Paseka
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
New Zealand Warriors vs North Queensland Cowboys
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Dylan Walker
|Dylan Walker
|Dylan Walker
|Dylan Walker
|4
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Shaun Johnson
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Shaun Johnson
|3
|Shaun Johnson
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Josh Curran
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|2
|Josh Curran
|Josh Curran
|Shaun Johnson
|Josh Curran
|1
|Reuben Cotter
|Reuben Cotter
|Reuben Cotter
|Reuben Cotter
Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|4
|Moses Leota
|Moses Leota
|Phoenix Crossland
|Moses Leota
|3
|Phoenix Crossland
|Dylan Edwards
|Moses Leota
|Phoenix Crossland
|2
|Dylan Edwards
|Phoenix Crossland
|Dylan Edwards
|Tyson Gamble
|1
|Greg Marzhew
|Tyson Gamble
|Tyson Gamble
|Dylan Edwards
Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|4
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|3
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|Patrick Carrigan
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|2
|Patrick Carrigan
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|Brian Kelly
|Patrick Carrigan
|1
|Brian Kelly
|Brian Kelly
|Patrick Carrigan
|Brian Kelly
Canberra Raiders vs St George Illawarra Dragons
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|4
|Sebastian Kris
|Sebastian Kris
|Tautau Moga
|Tautau Moga
|3
|Tautau Moga
|Tautau Moga
|Sebastian Kris
|Sebastian Kris
|2
|Tyrell Sloan
|Matthew Timoko
|Tyrell Sloan
|Tyrell Sloan
|1
|Matthew Timoko
|Tyrell Sloan
|Matthew Timoko
|Matthew Timoko
Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Reagan Campbell-Gillard
|Clinton Gutherson
|Reagan Campbell-Gillard
|Reagan Campbell-Gillard
|4
|Clinton Gutherson
|Reagan Campbell-Gillard
|Ryan Matterson
|Clinton Gutherson
|3
|Ryan Matterson
|Ryan Matterson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Ryan Matterson
|2
|Will Penisini
|Will Penisini
|Will Penisini
|Will Penisini
|1
|Maika Sivo
|Max King
|Max King
|Mitchell Moses
Top ten
|1
|Payne
Haas
|16
|117
|2
|Reece
Walsh
|20
|81
|3
|Lachlan
Miller
|0
|70
|4
|Jacob
Kiraz
|0
|63
|5
|Cameron
Munster
|0
|62
|6
|Shaun
Johnson
|13
|60
|7
|Harry
Grant
|0
|56
|8
|Hamiso
Tabuai-Fidow
|0
|54
|9
|Tom
Trbojevic
|4
|53
|9
|Nathan
Cleary
|20
|53