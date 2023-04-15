The Gold Coast Titans have officially put the sold out sign up at CBus Super Stadium for the first time since early 2018 ahead of their local derby against the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday evening.

The Round 7 clash brings an in-form Brisbane Broncos' outfit into town after winning five of their first six games for the season.

The Titans also arrive at the game off a win over the St George Illawarra Dragons last weekend, with the club having won three of their first five games for the year to sit in the top eight ahead of the game.

The Saturday night kick-off timeslot has seen tickets sell out after the final allotment went on sale earlier today.

The Titans confirmed the news about four hours out from kick-off, with the club set to welcome more than 27,000 fans to CBus Super Stadium, following the club also going past 10,000 members in recent times.

“We are so proud of our Gold Coast communities and the level of energy they've generated around this weekend's game against the Broncos,” club CEO Steve Mitchell said in a club statement.

“The city and surrounding regions and been have buzzing with excitement in anticipation for what should be sensational exciting game of footy tonight.

"I can't wait to see Cbus Super Stadium full and the crowd roaring tonight when we run out against our M1 rivals.

“People are excited by what the team's producing on field with over 10,000 people having joined the Titans Legion. Our goal moving forward is to have Legion members' names on every seat of Cbus Super Stadium."

The Titans' largest ever home crowd came in April of 2008 against the Broncos, when they drew 27,176 fans, while the club have had another six home crowds of over 26,000, with the last of those coming in the final round of the 2018 season against the North Queensland Cowboys, that game also marking the last time the club put the sold out sign up at Robina.

The other games with crowds in excess of 26,000 fans inside the 27,690-seat stadium came in 2008 against the Cowboys, 2008 against the St George Illawarra Dragons, and in 2009 and 2010 against the Brisbane Broncos, while a game in 2010 against the Wests Tigers also cleared the barrier.

Outside of the game against the Cowboys in 2018, the Titans have only had one other regular season crowd of over 25,000 since the end of the 2010 season at Robina.