Brisbane have tabled a massive offer to Kotoni Staggs in hope of retaining the star centre.

The Courier Mail are reporting that the Broncos have offered Staggs $2.8 million after it was speculated the young gun was keen for a move to Sydney.

The Broncos have offered Staggs a four-year extension off the back of re-signing young forward Jordan Riki.

Both Parramatta and Canterbury have made offers to Staggs, who is tempted to return to New South Wales.

RELATED: Two horse race for Broncos teenager

Staggs could extend his current deal for a further 12 months, but that now seems unlikely given the massive deals being offered to him to commit somewhere long term.

The Broncos are worried Staggs could opt to walk out on the club but were buoyed by the landing of Riki’s signature.

Riki implored Staggs to follow his lead and commit to the Brisbane club.

“I wanted to be the first person to put my hand up and say jump on board and let’s fight,” Riki said.

“We need to put this club back on the map again.”

Brisbane legend and board member Darren Lockyer believes Staggs is key to the future of the football club.

“Kotoni is a competitor,” he said. “If it is a position down the track he wants to play, then I would back him in to do the work to get to where he needs to be.

“You have to have that complementary mix in the halves. You need an organiser and then another guy who can have the freedom to use their running game.

“At the moment, Brodie Croft is the organiser and Anthony Milford is the ‘eyes-up’ five-eighth who has a license to play what’s in front of him.

“In saying that, Kotoni is a great right centre and I do like him in the centres.

“He is a strike centre, but if he has a desire to play five-eighth, I think he could be successful there.”

The Titans have also registered an interest in Staggs but he seems set on a move to a Sydney based club.