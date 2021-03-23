There is plenty happening down at the Broncos as young duo Reece Walsh and Brendan Piakura’s futures hang in the balance.

NRL.com‘s Dan Walsh reports that Brisbane have tabled an upgraded offer for Piakura amid interest from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The youngster was seen touring the Bulldogs’ facilities, with the Belmore club reportedly offering him a two-year deal worth around $500,000, The Courier Mail reported last week.

The Titans have also been linked to Piakura, but now the Broncos have seemingly upped the ante to retain their man as they reportedly prepare to offer an upgraded three-year extension.

Kevin Walters is set to meet with the back-rower on Wednesday as he weighs up his future.

It is understood that Piakura was leaning towards taking the Bulldogs offer up until the Broncos’ revised deal.

Meanwhile, the report states that Walsh has requested a release from his Broncos development deal to join the Warriors this season, having last week signed a three-year deal with the club from 2022.

It is believed that the Broncos will only grant his release if they receive a player in return from the Warriors.

The Warriors are reportedly willing to consider the agreement to provide Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s mentorship to Walsh before he departs for rugby union.

The Kiwi club identified Walsh as the No. 1 replacement for Tuivasa-Sheck last year.

It comes after news on Tuesday that rising backrower Jordan Riki re-signed with the Broncos on a three-year deal.