1. It’s long been known that the Dally M voting system is flawed. While it’s down to the opinion of one judge each game, the medal will never hold the prestige that it should. It’s an individual award but seeing players awarded points despite their side losing by 30+ is farcical more times than not.

2. I simply cannot understand why the Sharks opted to take the two with a minute to go against the Raiders. Respect to Chad Townsend who put his hand up despite missing two easy shots earlier, but not for a single second did he look confident. Wade Graham looked to have made the decision but surely the ball had to go to Matt Moylan from the tee if the Sharks weren’t going to back themselves and go for the win.

3. Sorry Broncos fans but the Titans are the big brother now.

4. Has there ever been a bigger omen than Luke Brooks being unable to run through the banner on Sunday afternoon? What a preview that presented. Yikes the Tigers look a long way off the mark.

5. Are the referees gun shy when it comes to sinbinning after Round 1? The general feeling was Jesse Ramien was only sinbinned because his high shot on Matt Dufty let to an all-in pull-apart. Both Keppie and Kaufusi were textbook sinbins this past weekend yet were simply put on report. Yet DWZ was marched? Kaufusi will miss weeks which won’t help the Eels in all. Meanwhile they were down their best second-rower due to obvious foul play.

6. Round three looks the best round of footy yet. We have two MONSTER clashes in the Storm/Panthers and Roosters/Bunnies whilst a few games present teams with their first chance to win. Can’t wait. Little sick of the blow outs

7. Following up on the above point; the gap between the top six and bottom six is bigger than ever. There are four sides in the middle that will force games out of the big hitters but the likes of Broncos, Tigers and Cowboys have a long season ahead of them.

8. That Viliame Kikau interview is what we can expect moving forward following last week’s blow up. Cliché, cliché, cliché.

9. Time for some of the coaches of struggling sides to make big decisions.

10. I love the look of the Warriors this season, although the injury to Chanel Harris-Tavita is a huge blow. The youngster was playing some brilliant footy but faces 12 weeks on the sideline. Awful stuff. So too Andrew Davey, who looks like missing the rest of the season due to an ACL injury. By far the worst part of our game.

11. The scenes of Wade Graham fighting tears (unsuccessfully) after being presented his 250th jumper by his father was the highlight of the week for me. Absolutely incredible stuff. Rugby League!

12. All things considered, Ben Hunt was the player of the round for mine.

13. It was good to see Damien Cook bonce back after being told he was done after one below-par performance. Seriously, I’m all for some hyperbole but writing off the Origin number nine for one game. Yikes.

14. I absolutely agree for calls for a three-match Origin series for the NRLW stars. I do enjoy the one-off contests, but surely it’s time to expand. New Maroons coach Tahnee Norris made the call yesterday.

15. Fans that turned up over this past weekend deserve a huge amount of credit. Conditions were awful all week and worsened over the weekend. Illness consigned me to the couch on Sunday evening and I can’t blame anyone for making similar decisions. Fingers crossed for some sun soon.

16. Great to see Nathan Peats picked up by Leigh Centurions in the Super League. Cannot believe he couldn’t find a gig in the NRL, especially with Manly. Segeyaro’s availability may provide the Sea Eagles with a solution but Peats was right there. Madness.

17. Speaking of Manly, that’s a strange decision to re-sign Des Hasler following what I believe is fair to call a lean time at the club. There didn’t seem to be a line up of clubs chasing the once super coach. Some of his recent decisions have been eyebrow raising to say the least. Hard to doubt him considering his track record but recent results indicate they probably didn’t need to rush.

18. The game could still be going now and the Bulldogs still wouldn’t have worried the scoreboard against the Panthers. Penrith’s defense was 9/10 but the Dogs attack was a 3 … tops.

19. Team list Tuesday probably would have dropped prior to this being published but I’ll be shocked if we don’t see at least one team shake up their roster. Broncos, I’m looking at you.

20. Supercoach is dead to me and I don’t want to talk about it any further. For the record, how ridiculous is messaging players who ‘cost’ you a multi or a supercoach game. As if they would give the slightest of thought to such nonsense. Dead set!