Game 1 of the 2024 State of Origin series is now just six weeks away.

With the hiring of new coach Michael Maguire, there feels as though a much needed breath of fresh air may not be too far away.

While the likes of Nathan Cleary and Payne Haas are automatic selections, a former automatic selection is now firmly under the microscope.

That being Blues captain and superstar James Tedesco.

The fact that his own fan base in Bondi are calling for him to be shifted out of his fullback spot really speaks to how his grip on his beloved custodian role in Sky Blue may be slipping away.

In my opinion, a change is needed at fullback. As brilliant as Teddy has been, and boy has he been brilliant, the time has come for a new option at number one.

With that said, here are the five best options at number one for the NSW Blues. Let us know who you believe should run out at fullback come June 5th:

The incumbent and current NSW Captain.

Let me be clear here; although I believe it is time for a change, James Tedesco has been an absolute legend for the NSW Blues.

I just believe the Origin arena has passed him by.

That said, if picked I still believe he'll do a job. Again though, I just feel like a change is needed. It's time to move on.

Tedesco's club form has been all over the shop. At one stage he was leading our MVP voting on the back of a number of highlight performances.

Based on the past few weeks though, if I'm Trent Robinson there is no way in the world I'm not naming Joseph Manu at fullback.

I believe Tedesco will be picked for Origin based on his enormous efforts for the Blues in the past. I wouldn't begrudge him his spot but I firmly believe there are better options below.

If Tedesco is left out come Origin One, surely the Panthers champion is the obvious choice to replace him.

Edwards has played at rep footy level for many seasons now. Without giving too much away, I'd name him without any hesitation. Right now.

The Panthers number one did a wonderful job on the wing for the Kangaroos but surely his next rep step is into the Blues fullback role.

Edwards plays a game that could very easily translate to the Origin arena.

He runs as if his life depends on it, every single time. He averages just under 250 run metres in 2024. He averaged well over 200 metres the proceeding two seasons and just under 200 for the two prior to that.

Edwards is in much better form that Tedesco and his club combination with likely halves Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary will surely be worth its weight in gold.

Scott Drinkwater enjoyed a wonderful 2023 season. Other than a shocker against the Sharks, his 2024 has been equally as brilliant.

Drinkwater is the best ballplaying option on this list. He could very easily move into the halves if called upon.

He has five tries and six try assists in seven games this year. In a sometimes otherwise dreadful Cowboys outfit.

Drinkwater averages over 160 run metres per game this season. Kick returns are a huge part of Origin football. He's got that covered, and then some.

His slight form dip is of concern. To replace Tedesco there has to be an option who is absolutely flying.

If you take the Sharks game out of the picture, and let's be honest there wasn't a Cowboy in the top 10 on the field, his form has been very impressive.

Truthfully he's fallen behind Edwards in the past fortnight but if Michael Maguire is looking for a third half-style option, Drinkwater could be his man.

Tom Trbojevic is all but assured to be in the NSW squad somewhere, most likely at centre.

If Maguire wants to opt for a Stephen Crichton/Bradman Best centre pairing then moving Turbo to fullback could be the move.

Right now, I'd absolutely name Trjojevic in the number one over Tedesco. He has to be in the side somewhere, why not the spot where he won a Dally M and has been Manly's superstar for as long as I can remember?

His versatility may ultimately work against him here. Afterall the thinking has been if you can get both Teddy and Turbo in, why wouldn't you?

It may shift to if you can get Edwards and Turbo in ...

Tom's value at centre for the Blues has been literally match winning in the past. That said, the past few series, the move hasn't really worked.

Right now, I'd be closer to naming Turbo at one than I am in the centres.

For the record I fully expect him to be in the three or four with either Chrichton or Best, but I'd love to see him given the series in the fullback role.

He plays a different game to Tedesco, and I'd argue one tailor made for current Origin.

Reece Walsh plays as a third half for the Maroons. What better way to counter than with Turbo?

Pap has become the forgotten man in Origin discussions. I don't know why.

At one point Papenhuyzen was the heir apparent to Tedesco. It seems to be Edwards now but I'd back Papenhuyzen to light up Origin arena in a heartbeat.

I hear it in the comments already. "He's too small for Origin football".

I understand the line of thinking but I disagree in a big way.

OK maybe he gets forced back into the in goal once where the likes of Tedesco or Edwards wouldn't. He's also so lightning fast that no one else in this list, or any fullback list, can break a game open so quickly.

Another with supreme ball playing skills he can chime in if needed in the attacking moves. It would be a big upgrade on Tedesco's current role.

Again, a lot depends on what Maguire wants in his fullback. If he wants a battering ram than Papenhuyzen is a distant number four or five here.

If he wants a constant threat, a ballplaying option and pure X factor, Paps moves firmly into the conversation.

Prediction: I just can't see Maguire moving on from Tedesco for Origin One. I don't agree with it but I fully expect the Teddy tour to continue.

In my opinion, it simply has to be Dylan Edwards.