Brisbane Broncos youngster Jordan Riki has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

It is a major win for the the Broncos as they begin their rebuild under new coach Kevin Walters, with Ricki being coined the ‘next David Fifita’.

The Broncos on Tuesday afternoon confirmed the young backrower’s contract extension, tying him to Red Hill until the end of 2024.

“I’m very excited and I can’t wait to rip in for the next three years. I’ve made a lot of close friends here at the Broncos – I call them family now – so I’m really comfortable here and I’m just so grateful to be staying, Riki told broncos.com.au.

“I’ve worked my butt off trying to get here and this was my dream and I’m so glad that can stay at this great club. It’s really exciting and every time I get to the stadium I have to pinch myself and remind myself that I’m a Bronco.

“I really want to work hard for the fans and my family and the people upstairs at the club behind the scenes, as well as my teammates and (coach) Kevie (Walters) and the coaching staff – it’s just really exciting to be here for the next three years.”

Broncos coach Kevin Walters said Riki’s signature was huge for the club’s future.

“Jordan is a really impressive young man and a player with enormous talent and potential who works hard to improve,” Walters said.

“He is exactly the kind of player we want in the Broncos jersey – we are building something special here and have started on that journey together.

“We know where are headed and we have a plan, Jordan has bought into that and wants to be a part of it, and that is something special for the whole club.”

The 21-year old has played six NRL matches for the Broncos since making his first-grade debut in 2020.

The Broncos will look to get their first win on the board in 2021 when they come up against the Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium Saturday night at 5.30pm AEDT.