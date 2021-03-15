Bronco’s five-eighth Anthony Milford has admitted he is playing for a contract at the club throughout 2021.

The 26-year-old was superb last weekend in the Broncos’ opening game of the season but was unable to steer his team to victory, gifting the Eels 24 unanswered points in the second 40, with Milford admitting his second-half wasn’t good enough to see his team stay in the game.

In 2015 Milford seemed like the game’s next big star, but he has struggled to reach the same heights.

His drop in form has been in-line with the Broncos’ nature of descending on the NRL ladder across the past several seasons.

2015 Anthony Milford is baaaack #NRLBroncosEels — Eden Richards (@Eden_Richards) March 12, 2021

“It was my first game in a way, so I‘m stoked to get it out of the way,” Milford son Friday.

“I probably didn‘t run as much as I wanted to, but sometimes the game doesn’t present those chances.

“I need to get myself in the game, especially in the second half when the game is in the balance.

“We were really good in the first half, but things fell away in the second.

Milford’s current deal expires at the end of 2021 and his future is in the air as he awaits an offer from the club.

There is renewed hope that Kevin Walters can help bring out Milford’s best again, when asked by the Courier Mail if he was playing for a new deal he agreed.

“I have to be thinking that way,” he said.

“I come off-contract at the end of the year, so it‘s in my control the way I play, everything that’s in my control, I have to perform.

The @BrisbaneBroncos "Kev-olution" is 24-hours from getting its first report card, wrapping up their final training run at the cauldron moments ago. The Coach believes Anthony Milford can be one of the best players in the comp. https://t.co/VZ3A1cpmr5 @BenDavis74 #NRL #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/bDysDglczZ — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) March 11, 2021

“I am working on getting my running game back.

“When I am running, it opens up opportunities on the outside as well.

“A lot of teams are defending me well but if I run the ball, it gives chances for guys like Jordan Riki and Jamayne Isaako, it gives them a lot more room to move.”

Milford was amongst the Round 1 Dally M vote-getters from Friday’s performance and will be looking to add even up the club’s record for 2021 when the Broncos face Gold Coast on Friday.