Just days after it was first reported, Brisbane Broncos' half Tyson Gamble has agreed to a multi-year extension at Red Hill.

The 25-year-old who has made eleven NRL appearances, with eight of them coming this year, is finding his feet in the Broncos' halves set-up.

While he didn't debut at the same age as most NRL players, Gamble played an enormous role in the Broncos' victory over the Sharks on Sunday afternoon.

In something of a revolving door halves combination, Gamble has played every game he has been available for since playing for the first time this season. Kevin Walters has been impressed with the five-eighth, who has shown strong decision making and a good running game.

The move follows a swathe of re-signings for the Broncos, including Kotoni Staggs, Kobe Hetherington, Jordan Riki, David Mead, Brendan Piakura, TC Robati and Selwyn Cobbo, while the club have also added Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell to their stocks from next year onwards.

The Albany Creek junior said he was loving the direction of the club, despite their struggles on-field this year.

“It’s unreal to re-sign with the Broncos – I love the way the club is going, the direction that Kev is taking us and I’m looking forward to the future," said Gamble.

“It’s good to keep the young blokes around, it’s a good crew that we’ve got here at the moment and the longer we keep all of us together, the better we can go.

“We’ve had a bit of a refresh mid-season and after that win against the Sharks, there’s no reason we can’t get a few more to finish off the season, and we can then build into 2022.”

The Broncos currently sit 15th on the ladder, but have has some promising signs with wins over the Sharks, Roosters and Titans in their last nine starts.

With matches against the Tigers, Cowboys and Knights all appearing in their run over the next four weeks, Brisbane will be aiming to steer clear of a second straight wooden spoon as they build to 2022.