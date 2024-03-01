The Brisbane Broncos NRLW have tied up one of the best forwards, securing the future of Romy Teitzel for the next three seasons.

An invaluable signing for the club, Teitzel's new contract will see her remain at Red Hill until the conclusion of the 2027 season.

"This was a simple decision; I love the Broncos and all the support I am given around this club," she said in a club statement.

A former premiership player with the Newcastle Knights NRLW, Teitzel had an impressive campaign last season that saw her selected for the Queensland Maroons in the 2023 Women's State of Origin series.

Going into this season, later this year, she will be looking to continue the form that saw her achieve 214 tackles, two line-break assists and 1098 total running metres in only ten appearances.

2024 SQUAD

Ali Brigginshaw, Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala, Ashleigh Werner, Brianna Clark, Chelsea Lenarduzzi, Destiny Brill, Gayle Broughton, Hannah Larsson, Hayley Maddick, Jada Ferguson, Jasmine Fogavini, Julia Robinson, Keilee Joseph, Lauren Dam, Mele Hufanga, Shenae Ciesiolka, Tazmin Gray, Tafito Lafaele, Romy Teitzel

Likely Round 1 NRLW Team

1. Hayley Maddick

2. Julia Robinson

3. Mele Hufanga

4. Shenae Ciesiolka

5. Ashleigh Werner

6. Gayle Broughton

7. Ali Brigginshaw (c)

8. Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala

9. Destiny Brill

10. Chelsea Lenarduzzi

11. Tazmin Gray

12. Romy Teitzel

13. Keilee Joseph

14. Jada Ferguson

15. Jasmine Fogavini

16. Brianna Clark

17. Lauren Dam

18. Hannah Larsson

19. Tafito Lafaele

