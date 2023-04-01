The Brisbane Broncos have made their first NRLW signing for the new season re-signing captain Ali Brigginshaw and bringing in Gayle Broughton from the Eels.

Brigginshaw has been the heart and soul of the Brisbane Broncos since the NRLW first started in 2018. Captaining the Broncos, she has played 23 games for the club and scored 34 points.

Leading the Broncos to three NRLW premierships, Brigginshaw is the current captain of Queensland and Australia, whilst also being the winner of the 2020 Dally M medal.

Joining her as the first Broncos signing is Gayle Broughton. Broughton will join from the Paramatta Eels and is a former Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens gold medalist.

Transitioning into the NRLW last season from Rugby 7s, Broughton averaged 132 running metres per game and had 39 total tackle busts. This great season would grant her the RLPA NRLW 'Rookie of the Year' Award in 2022.

"Ali and Gayle are two fantastic players and high-quality people who will provide a wealth of leadership to our Broncos squad this season," coach Scott Prince said on the duo on the Broncos website.

"Ali has been a Bronco from the very start and her track record of success is unparalleled across women's rugby league – her effort to be Player of the Final for Australia at the World Cup last year shows just what a legend of a player she is."

"Gayle has Olympic and Commonwealth Games Gold Medals to her name and has consistently performed at the highest level for the better part of a decade – she made a seamless transition to NRLW last season and I can't wait for her to pull on the Broncos jersey in 2023."