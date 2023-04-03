The Brisbane Broncos have re-signed three of their best players for the upcoming NRLW season, with Shenae Ciesiolka, Brianna Clark and Jada Ferguson each agreeing to new deals at Red Hill.

The new re-signings come a day after the Broncos signed Destiny Brill and Romy Teitzel, two elite Queenslanders who made the commitment to join Brisbane's stable.

Ciesiolka's re-signing comes after her terrific season in 2022, where she was awarded with a Jillaroos debut for Australia.

Last season, she was able to cross the line three times, average 89 running metres and make 16 tackle busts and six line breaks.

She will be joined by prop Brianna Clark, who also made her international debut at the 2022 Rugby League Women's World Cup.

Earning a spot for the New Zealand team last season, she would go on to earn the NZRL Test Rookie of the Year award.

A major contributor to the Broncos' roster, Clark managed to average 82 running metres per game and record 82 tackles at 94% efficiency.

Joining the two, and re-signing with the club is the young gun in Ferguson. The playmaker is a player for the future who has already shown her talents in limited opportunities for the club and Queensland in the U19s State of Origin.

"It's awesome to have Shenae, Bri and Jada returning for the Broncos and wanting to be part of what we are building here at the club this season," Scott Prince said via broncos.com.au.

"All three of them are representative quality players and bring so much to the table both on and off the field, it's really exciting to look at the team we are building at the Broncos."

The three players will join Ali Brigginshaw and Gayle Broughton who were the club's first signings to the team, as well as Brill and Teitzel who joined from rival clubs in the Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Knights.