Cameron Munster has been taken from the field seconds out from halftime during Sunday afternoon's clash against the Parramatta Eels during Magic Round.

Munster, who has already missed a handful of games this season and has admitted he is still juggling a problem, appeared to suffer a groin injury which left him in agonising pain before being taken from the field.

The star five-eighth appeared to first suffer the injury to either his groin or hip with about a minute and 40 left in the first half as he dove for a loose ball.

He stayed on the field after receiving clearance from the team trainer, attempting to get through to the halftime break, but was clearly laboured in defence.

Running to make a tackle on the right-hand Eels' attack, he pulled up again with a clear issue, and then, just a few plays later following a six again call was involved in a tackle, only to put weight on his left leg and go straight to ground in considerable pain.

Play would be stopped almost immediately with Munster in agony.

Munster was taken from the field almost immediately and is unlikely to take any further part in Sunday's game.

While the severity of the issue is unclear, it's highly likely the five-eighth will now need to spend a significant chunk of time on the sidelines, and his chances of playing in the State of Origin series could also have been eliminated by the injury.

Queensland coach Billy Slater picks his team after next weekend, with the likes of Thomas Dearden and Ezra Mam now likely to come into contention to replace Munster if he is unavailable through injury.

At the Storm, the news is equally as bad given back-up half Jonah Pezet's season is also over with an ACL injury sustained playing in the QLD Cup a number of weeks ago.