In the biggest NRLW signing for the 2024 season so far to date, the Brisbane Broncos NRLW have acquired the services of Keilee Joseph for the next two seasons.

The two-time NRLW Second Rower of the Year will join from the Sydney Roosters, a club she spent two seasons with, including the side's Premiership-winning victory over the St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW during the delayed 2021 season.

An Indigenous All-Star and Queensland Maroons representative, Joseph had a sensational season having been named Player of the Match on her Origin debut and averaging 105 run metres and recording 271 tackles at 95.4 efficiency in this year's competition.

“After seeing how well the Broncos did last year and what they put together, the style of footy, and the culture, I just wanted to be part of it,” Joseph said.

“Princey (Scott Prince) and the Broncos flew my partner and I up to have a chat and everything they spoke about just made me want to make the move home.

“The opportunity to be back around my family too, which I'm really close to, is amazing.

“They're pretty excited, although Dad's a Penrith fan, so I don't know if he'll be wearing the colours, but they're just happy to have me home.

“It's been a pretty crazy year, playing my first Origin, and then being picked in the Jillaroos squad, I haven't had too much time to reflect until now.

“Ali's (Brigginshaw) been such a big support and mentor, and I learnt a lot playing with her in the Queensland team, so I can't wait to take it all in in Brisbane, they've got some huge experience.”

Embed from Getty Images

Broncos NRLW head coach Scott Prince spoke about her arrival to the club and believes she will bring both offensive and defensive strike power to the club's line-up.

“This is great news for the Brisbane Broncos, to be bringing someone of Keilee's calibre to the club, as one of the young superstars of the league," Prince said.

“She has proven that she can step up when it matters and has grabbed hold of every opportunity that has come her way.

"She's won a Premiership and has played for her state, her country and her heritage – and now she's coming to play for her hometown, it doesn't get more special than this."