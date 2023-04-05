Broncos club legend and two-time premiership winner Glenn Lazarus has praised Payne Haas who he believes can lead the club to their seventh NRL premiership.

Haas is in line for a major contract extension with the club and is set to become the highest-paid player in Broncos history.

The joint leader of the Dally M medal (currently on 16 points) has been a key piece of the club's undefeated streak to being the 2023 campaign.

"Payne had a good year last year but this year he has been exceptional," Lazarus said to the AAP.

"If he continues down this path the sky is the limit for the Broncos. When Payne plays like he is the rest of the pack follows."

"They look like a team that is not too far off a premiership."

One area of Haas' game Lazarus is most pleased about is his passing game and being able to offload after initial contact.

In comparison, last season Haas had a total of 21 offloads while in five rounds this season he has totalled 13 offloads which have led to several tries.

"When I was a young front-rower at the Raiders I always felt a quick play-the-ball was most useful for our halves," Lazarus added.

"Then at the Broncos I played with Gavin Allen and Andrew Gee, both great offloaders, and they encouraged me to offload too."

"Now defences are so organised, clinical and structured that second phase is one of the few ways you can disrupt that and take defenders out of their comfort zone."

"Payne has realised that and is creating second-phase opportunities."