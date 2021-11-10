The Brisbane Broncos have become the second club to officially hit 100 per cent of their playing roster vaccinated ahead of the 2022 pre-season.

Following the lead of the Newcastle Knights, who announced they had reached the milestone late last week, the Broncos will have no issues as Queensland reverts to restrictions for unvaccinated players from December 17.

That date coincides with Queensland's borders opening up to vaccinated residents from other states and will likely mean an increase in COVID cases for the state.

It means the for the Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys, that no players will be allowed within a stadium precinct unless they have been double vaccinated against the coronavirus.

That follows an earlier report today that unvaccinated players could eventually face the sack from their respective clubs under a new Rugby League Players Association proposal being tabled. Termination of contract would only follow pay deductions for each week of training or game that a player misses due to restrictions.

Queensland reportedly have no plans on changing their restrictions or reviewing the public health order until March of next year, after the start of the 2022 season.

The Broncos will have no such problems however, with CEO Dave Donghy confirming to the media on Tuesday that the entire club's playing roster and staff have now been vaccinated.

“I’ve been delighted with the work that Kev, Ben Ikin and the doctors have put into educating our players on the importance of it,” Donaghy said.

“The realities of travelling interstate or getting into stadiums as of today, it’s become pretty apparent that you can’t be without it.

“They’re our players and our employees, so we had to take responsibility for that and work through that with the playing group.

“(It has) certainly been very transparent, direct and open both ways and everyone understands the situation.”