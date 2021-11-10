A new Rugby League Players Association proposal regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for NRL players has been tabled to the NRL.

The NRL have previously stated vaccinations will not be mandated for players.

Unlike the AFL, who have confirmed every player and staff member will need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before the commencement of next season, and in states like Victoria, earlier, the NRL determined players would still have a choice.

Clubs have since been exploring their options for those players who remain to elect unvaccinated, with pay cuts for those unable to play due to travel restrictions or government health orders deemed a possible solution.

It's understood around 95 per cent of players are now vaccinated against the global pandemic.

The RLPA has previously implored clubs not to simply sack players who choose not to be vaccinated.

That stance seems to have changed promptly though, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting the latest RLPA proposal will allow players to be sacked by their clubs for refusing the vaccine.

It's understood the proposal already has the backing of several clubs following the NRL's stance on vaccination, which was slammed for being "soft."

The draft proposal is understood to allow clubs to give notice to their players that they must be vaccinated, and terminate their contracts eight weeks later if the action has not been carried out.

Between the notice period and termination of contract, the report suggests players will be hit with pay deductions, being equal to one week's pay for every week they are unable to be apart of the team, and one-thirtieth of the total annual salary for players who missed a game during the season.

“Unilateral termination is not available until a minimum of eight weeks after a player has been formally provided with the vaccination club direction,” the proposal reads according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Under current government orders, New South Wales-based players can't enter stadium facilities until December 15, while there is no timeline on when unvaccinated players may be able to train or play in Queensland and Victoria.

It's understood Queensland won't review their health policy regarding unvaccinated persons being allowed into stadium complexes until at least March next year.

Travelling interstate for games also appears off the table across all states until vaccination is achieved.

The RLPA also would like to see player loan options investigated by clubs if some areas have less health orders than others on those who are unvaccinated.