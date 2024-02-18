The Brisbane Broncos are set to face a nervous wait today as they await the scan results of forward Brendan Piakura.

The 21-year-old who is a lock to replace the departed Kurt Capwell in the second-row, left the field on Sunday in a knee brace after sustaining the injury in the NRL Pre-Season Challenge game against the North Queensland Cowboys.

Revealed that he will undergo scans on Monday, Piakura is currently in doubt to play against the Sydney Roosters in Las Vegas in what would be the second game of the NRL season.

Before leaving the field, he showed his absence would be a significant blow to the club's edges as he crossed the line for two tries.

“We will get the results of the scans and see how bad it is,” Walters said after the match on Sunday, per The Courier Mail.

“Brendan ran some great lines and he defended well, too, but unfortunately he has injured his knee.

“We will get scans tomorrow when we get back to Brisbane and see how he is placed.

“He didn't finish the game so that is never a good thing. He did it in the first half, they scored a try and he was slow getting back to the line and moving up.

“It was giving him some grief. He was really good, but if he's not available for round one, we will look at our options.

“We're hopeful he will play (in round 1).”

Despite being in line to become Capewell's successor, Piakura has only managed 15 NRL appearances but has shown how valuable he is to the side at the end of last season and during their finals run.

If he cannot play in Round 1 and remains on the sidelines with teammate Jordan Riki, The Courier Mail reports that Patrick Carrigan will more than likely move to the back-row from lock.

Embed from Getty Images