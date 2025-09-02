The Brisbane Broncos have made a bombshell call, axing outside back Gehamat Shibasaki on the eve of the 2025 NRL Finals.\r\n\r\nReplaced by Jesse Arthars, who will move on to the wing with Deine Mariner shifting into the centres, Shibasaki has been dropped due to a breach of Broncos team standards.\r\n\r\nAccording to News Corp, the centre turned up to training on Monday and was believed to still be under the effects of alcohol following a night out on Sunday.\r\n\r\nIt is understood that his teammates were aware of the situation, and coach Michael Maguire took the matter to the club's CEO, Dave Donaghy, before the decision to axe him was made.\r\n\r\nRepresenting the Queensland Maroons earlier this year, the major call comes as the club prepares to face the Melbourne Storm on Thursday evening and could potentially sneak into the top-four.\r\n"Honestly, there are no words. I love it. It's a dream come true," Shibasaki told Zero Tackle earlier in the year on making his Origin debut with the QLD Maroons, which saw them claim the 2025 shield in Sydney."A hundred per cent (it's the best moment in my career). This is the best ever and what I dreamed of when I was a kid."I didn't think I'd ever get to this point, but it's the best."In other team news, Brendan Piakura will return to the starting team, pushing Jaiyden Hunt back to the interchange bench.