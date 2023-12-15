Brisbane Broncos back Tristan Sailor is extremely close to signing with Super League club Leigh Leopards after being on the radar of several clubs.

The 25-year-old, who spent a lengthy stint out of the game over off-field matters during the back end of his time at the Dragons, is still under contract at Red Hill for next season.

When given the opportunity to perform at first-grade level he capitalised on his QLD Cup form and played a handful of games when Reece Walsh was out for the Broncos.

His club debut was a standout performance in Round 13 for the club, and he even had a better showing in the final regular season game of the year against the Melbourne Storm.

After multiple publications, such as Rugby League Live, revealed that he had been offered to several Super League clubs and was on their radar, Sailor is close to signing with the Leigh Leopards as his contract saga comes to a close, per Yorkshire Live.

It is understood that discussions have been ongoing behind the scenes.

The move to the Leopards, which is likely to be confirmed soon, will see him coached by Adrian Lam and link up overseas quota players Tom Amone, John Asiata, Edwin Ipape, Ricky Leutele, Matt Moylan, Ben Nakubuwai and Kai O'Donnell as well as former Sydney Roosters playmaker Lachlan Lam.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters labelled Sailor a "real footballer” after he signed a contract extension with the club in July.

“Tristan has been really impressive since joining us at the start of the preseason, he is a real footballer and he has worked hard and now he is reaping the rewards for that dedication," Walters said.

“He has been playing some fantastic footy in Cup and then he has stepped up when we have called on him in first grade and done a great job for his team.

“He brings a lot off the field as well around the group and I'm sure his dad (Wendell) and all his family will be filled with pride that he is continuing on their legacy here at the Broncos – it's just a really good news story.”