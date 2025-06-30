South Sydney Rabbitohs half Jayden Sullivan's season is over after breaking his leg on the weekend playing in the NSW Cup.

The youngster, who is on loan from the Wests Tigers for 2025, has had more game time than anyone might have tipped following his shuffle into Wayne Bennett's squad, with the Rabbitohs under an immense amount of pressure through injuries.

With Cody Walker and Jamie Humphreys - the club's first-choice halves - both spending significant time on the sidelines, and Lewis Dodd out of favour, Sullivan has played 13 NRL games, with all but 5 of them coming in the starting side.

But that's where the count will end, with Sullivan, back in reserve grade over the weekend, coming from the field before the end of a heavy loss to the Newtown Jets.

INJURY WATCH: Jayden Sullivan had to be stretchered from the field in the NSW Cup. Looks like an ankle or leg injury

News Corp are reporting the incident has resulted in a broken leg and that he will have surgery to repair the injury on Monday.

The half, who can also play at hooker, is due to head back to the Wests Tigers next season where he is contracted until the end of 2027.

The Tigers however made it clear at the start of this season when they loaned him to South Sydney that they would be more than happy to have Sullivan depart the club for good.

The Rabbitohs have made no public comment on the future of Sullivan, but it's believed there is a chance they'll want to retain him beyond the end of this year.

But that didn't stop another Rabbitohs half Jamie Humphreys, who himself joined the club from the Manly Sea Eagles, from saying he wanted Sullivan to stick around at the Maroubra-based club.

"I love Bud. He's a really good friend of mine now and he's someone who brings a lot of energy to this club and (I) love rocking up to training cause he's always got a massive smile on his face," Humphreys said.

"He lifts the spirit of the boys and another one I can't wait to have back in the team and we're a better team when he's in.

"He's definitely a friend of mine and I love his energy, so he'll definitely make rocking up to pre-season a lot easier next year if he's around.

"Hopefully, they can sort something out because I love spending time with him."

The 23-year-old Sullivan has played 48 NRL games after debuting for the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2020.