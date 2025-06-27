South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Jamie Humphreys has urged the club to extend Jayden Sullivan for another season amid reports that fellow playmaker Cody Walker is set to ink a contract extension for another year.

Attempting to find the right halves combination, coach Wayne Bennett made three new transfers ahead of this year, bringing in Jamie Humphreys, Lewis Dodd and Jayden Sullivan from the Manly Sea Eagles, St Helens RLFC and Wests Tigers.

While Dodd has failed to live up to expectations, Humphreys has exceeded expectations and made the No.7 jersey his own, forming a powerful combination with Cody Walker (when the duo are fully fit).

ADVERTISEMENT

Just like Humphreys, Jayden Sullivan has exceeded the club's expectations of him and has been a regular member of their first-grade team after spending the majority of last season in the NSW Cup.

Having formed a close bond with Sullivan over the past six months, Jamie Humphreys has urged the Rabbitohs to keep him at the club for the 2026 NRL season.

"I love Bud. He's a really good friend of mine now and he's someone who brings a lot of energy to this club and (I) love rocking up to training cause he's always got a massive smile on his face," Humphreys said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He lifts the spirit of the boys and another one I can't wait to have back in the team and we're a better team when he's in.

"He's definitely a friend of mine and I love his energy, so he'll definitely make rocking up to pre-season a lot easier next year if he's around.

"Hopefully, they can sort something out because I love spending time with him."

Signing with the Rabbitohs on a unique contract after finding himself unwanted by the Wests Tigers, Sullivan has been solid for the Myrtle and Green this season, whether it be playing off the bench as a utility or in the starting halves.

In 13 appearances, the 23-year-old has provided two try assists and one line break assist to go with 627 running metres and 247 tackles.

It is understood that the Rabbitohs have entered talks with him to keep him at the club for an extra 12 months for the 2026 NRL season, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

This comes despite him being contracted at the Wests Tigers for the 2026 and 2027 seasons currently.