Brisbane Broncos youngsters Jordan Riki and Tesi Niu have copped an absolutely horrific barrage of social media abuse following the club's loss to the Newcastle Knights on Thursday night.

Brought to light by the club's communications manager Kieron Turner, two users attempted to contact the pair on instagram following the game.

Both players screenshotted the disgusting messages and put them on their instagram stories, with Riki even apologising for the language directed in his direction.

https://twitter.com/kieronturner/status/1423278991935377411/photo/1

Niu meanwhile was told to "go back to reserve grade," before he acknowledged the feedback and was hit with yet more messages.

https://twitter.com/kieronturner/status/1423278991935377411/photo/2

Both players started for the Broncos in Thursday night's clash, with Niu scoring the first try of the game and running for 129 metres, while Riki made a staggering 48 tackles on the edge.

It comes less than 24 hours after Canterbury Bulldogs' winger Jayden Okunbor revealed he copped a tirade on social media for his performance during the Bulldogs game against the Gold Coast Titans on Monday night.

The Bulldogs released a statement in support of Okunbor, while Channel 9 journalist Danny Weidler is reporting that the Bulldogs have involved the police to find the message sender.

https://twitter.com/NRL_Bulldogs/status/1423119850314993665/photo/1

The disgusting behaviour in recent times across both the NRL and AFL, with players almost seeming to routinely cop abuse has seen instagram launch new controls in Australia to help athletes in the country block racial and gambling abuse from ever reaching their accounts.