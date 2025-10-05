A try in the final five minutes from Mele Hufunga has led the Brisbane Broncos to their record-breaking fourth NRLW premiership in one of the greatest Grand Final matches in the competition's history.

Claiming their first premiership since 2020, the Broncos looked down and out with 15 minutes to go on the clock but managed to produce back-to-back tries to take the NRLW trophy away from the Sydney Roosters with a 22-18 victory.

Winless in their last five encounters against the Roosters, the Broncos controlled most of the opening half with New Zealand international centre Mele Hufanga dominating possession.

But it was fullback Tamika Upton who would open up the scoring with a brilliant show-and-go effort, days after making history as the NRLW's first two-time Dally M Medallist - seconds after the Bunker disallowed a Hayley Maddick try.

Dummy-half Jada Ferguson would double the scoreline heading into the break with a solid solo effort, before it was all the Sydney Roosters for the first 20 minutes of the second half.

Spending 15 minutes off the field due to a HIA, Brydie Parker would finally get the Bondi-based club on the scoreboard in the 45th minute, playing a record fifth NRLW Grand Final.

Running over 45 metres down the edge of the field, she opened the game up for the side before Eliza Lopamaua and Mia Wood soon joined her on the scoresheet.

Taking the lead for the first time in the 53rd minute, the Broncos managed to stage a late comeback, which saw them pile on the pressure on their opponents before 2025 Dally M Rookie of the Year Shalom Sauaso scored.

Down by two points after a missed conversion, the match seemed destined to fall into the hands until Mele Hufanga managed to score under the posts with five separate defenders on her back.

Veteran halfback Ali Brigginshaw would be given a standing ovation as she made her way off the field, as the side celebrated their first win over the Roosters in six matches and their fourth NRLW premiership.