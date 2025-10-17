The Brisbane Broncos have secured depth and experience by handing a contract extension to a key member of their forward pack after winning the 2025 NRL Grand Final.

Although he didn't play against the Melbourne Storm due to injury, Jack Gosiewski played a leading role in the club's run to the finals and has been rewarded with his form with a one-year extension until the end of 2026.

Granted a release from his contract with the North Queensland Cowboys in the middle of last season to join the Broncos, Gosiewski has taken his game to new heights this year.

This saw him impress club officials during the pre-season which saw him edge out Brendan Piakura and Martin Taupau for a starting spot in the Broncos' side.

“The opportunities that I've had since being here, the staff and the players have all been amazing, so I'm very happy to stay,” he said in a statement.

“The support that I've had from the playing group and the Club while I've gone through injuries and family things has been incredible.

"I couldn't have done it without them to be honest - it was a struggle at some stages, but they were always there to pick me up and help me on my way.

“I just want to be playing consistent footy and be a part of the team in any way I can be.”

Playing in over 80 first-grade matches, the re-signing of Gosiewski comes after Ben Talty, Corey Jensen and Cory Paix were all recently extended while Kobe Hetherington and Tyson Smoothy will make the switch to the Manly Sea Eagles and Wakefield Trinity.

"He's a seasoned and valuable player who consistently brings toughness, resilience, versatility, and a strong team-first mentality — all qualities we value highly at the Broncos," Broncos GM of Football Simon Scanlan added.

“Jack is a true professional who contributes both on and off the field.

“His work ethic, maturity and experience continue to set a great example for the younger players coming through.”