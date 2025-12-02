The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly released young halfback prodigy Coby Black from the remainder of his contract, allowing him to kick-start the next chapter in his career.

Once earmarked as the future successor of Adam Reynolds in the No.7 jersey at the Broncos, Black's immediate future has been clouded since he agreed to sign with the Canberra Raiders on a two-year contract.

Unlikely to play in first-grade with the Broncos in 2026, it has been confirmed that Black has been granted an immediate release to link up with the Raiders despite originally signing with them for the 2027 season onwards - it will now be a three-year contract.

“Coby is a great young player and we're very excited to welcome him to Canberra this season and continue his development at the Raiders," Raiders recruitment manager Chris Hutchison said.

“He has shown strong ability already, progressing through the ranks to debut in QLD Cup at the age of 18.”

This comes after Raiders coach Ricky Stuart confirmed that the current Under-19s QLD Maroons captain was "very keen" to join the club as soon as possible and contend with Ethan Sanders for the halfback jersey immediately.

"There's a lot of talk about it, and there has been some movement," Stuart told SEN 1170 Mornings.

"I haven't got involved in it because it's got nothing to do with me. Coby's very keen to join the club in 2026, but it's not a decision that comes down to me.

"I'm going to be fortunate either way. If he does join us, it's going to be great for us, and we get our opportunity to start coaching him a year early, but if not, I'm very happy for him to be under the guidance of Adam Reynolds in Broncos' colours.

"He gets another 12 months under the guidance of Adam and Ben Hunt, who's also a very experienced half.

"That's the type of opportunity and experience that young halves can only gain from… but there has been talk about it, but honestly, I just don't know where it's at."