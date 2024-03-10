The Brisbane Broncos have launched a new partnership to get more women in manufacturing, teaming up with the Queensland State Government.

According to the club, the partnership will "help promote the Miles Government's Women in Manufacturing (WIM) Strategy and manufacturing careers under a new partnership".

“It's really important for young girls to know that in male-dominated jobs, that there are opportunities and they are now being provided those opportunities,” Broncos Ambassador and NRLW star Ali Brigginshaw said via the club's website.

“In our Beyond the Broncos Programs, we have over 3000 girls, so it's going to provide 3000 girls with the option to do manufacturing and be a part of that.

“As rugby league players, we know that the opportunities haven't always been there and now it's really important to create them for these young girls – if you see other people doing it, you'll see that you're able to do it.

“We all went to school one time and there weren't these chances, I see now how many opportunities there are, that's why we do this job.”

As well Brigginshaw discussing the partnership, Minister for Manufacturing Glenn Butcher also spoke on the partnership between the two entities.

“There are so many coming for Queensland businesses through the Big Build, 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, our Energy and Jobs Plan and the Queensland Train Manufacturing Program just to name a few,” Minister for Manufacturing Glenn Butcher said.

“Our Strategy addresses industry calls for more staff because we know getting more women into manufacturing delivers better outcomes for businesses.

“I look forward to working with the Broncos to implement our strategy to attract and retain more women in Queensland's manufacturing sector."