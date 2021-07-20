The season from hell for the Canberra Raiders is getting worse, with news breaking on Tuesday afternoon that Xavier Savage will miss the remainder of the 2021 season with a shoulder injury.

The AC joint injury he sustained during Saturday's win over the Cronulla Sharks is worse than first thought, with the club confirming he will take no further part in the season.

Savage, although clearly in discomfort, made it through the 80 minutes on Saturday evening. It's debatable whether he would have however, had Jack Wighton not been taken from the field with a rib injury.

The Cairns junior is one of the brightest young prospects in the game and got his opportunity following an injury to Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, the dropping of Caleb Aekins and then further injury to Bailey Simonsson who will still miss a few more weeks.

Savage has been something of a revelation in the last two weeks, playing stirring roles in Canberra's victories over both the Manly Sea Eagles and Sharks.

He scored a try against the Sharks on Saturday, but also had nine tackle busts and two line breaks in what was an elusive performance from the 19-year-old.

XAVIER SAVAGE

Fullback Raiders ROUND 18 STATS 1

Tries 9

Tackle Breaks 246

All Run Metres

The performances come after he falsely made his debut as 18th man against the St George Illawarra Dragons in Round 15 before being dragged off the field just 11 minutes later.

It's likely that Aekins may be recalled to play fullback for the Raiders this week as they clash with the Eels on Thursday night.