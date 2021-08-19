Manly Sea Eagles' superstar fullback Tom Trbojevic is set to be ruled out of Friday night's clash with the Canberra Raiders.

It's been a chaotic week following the injury news of Trbojevic. He was first cleared of serious damage by the Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon. By Sunday evening, that had changed to a fractured cheekbone and some weeks on the sideline.

By Monday at training, Turbo Tom wanted to play and was reportedly pleading with Des Hasler to let him do so.

But now, the final twist appears to be upon us, with The Daily Telegraph reporting Trbojevic won't play against the Raiders tomorrow evening.

It is, however, understood that Trbojevic may have played if it was a finals match, with his absence being looked upon by Manly as more of a chance to rest the star, rather than risk him.

Reports suggest Trbojevic has simply aggravated a hairline fracture of the jaw, a similar injury which has also ruled out Gold Coast Titans' fullback AJ Brimson for tonight's crucial clash for the Titans with the Melbourne Storm.

The news of the injury not being serious for the star fullback Trbojevic however is a much-needed boost for the club, given their horrific record without him.

They are still pushing for a top-four finish, however, Des Hasler's side will need to be near enough to perfect if they are to leapfrog the Sydney Roosters and hold the Parramatta Eels off all in one go, although they do have the simplest run to the finish line and the best for and against.

It's likely Reuben Garrick will shift from the wing to fullback, although Dylan Walker could also start at the back. With Moses Suli already in the side, Tevita Funa is likely to either come onto the bench (if Walker moves to fullback) or start on the wing (if Garrick plays at the back).

Team lists will be officially shortened to 19 players at 6pm, which should give us an idea of what direction Manly are heading, as well as confirm the news of Trbojevic's absence.