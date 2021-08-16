First he was out. Then he was back in. Then he was out for weeks. But now, Monday's training session has reportedly seen superstar Manly Sea Eagles fullback Tom Trbojevic not only participate, but tell coach Des Hasler he wants to play.

After a Manly Sea Eagles' statement yesterday revealed Trbojevic had suffered swelling and bruising on his cheek from an accidental head collision during Saturday night's monster win over the Parramatta Eels, the news breaking last night was far worse for Manly fans.

It was reported that Trbojevic had fractured his cheekbone and would miss anywhere from two to five weeks.

But that doesn't appear to be the case anymore, with the NRL's most in-form player now pushing to play for the Sea Eagles on Friday night against the Canberra Raiders according to an Sydney Morning Herald report.

While Trbojevic was taken out of the game with six minutes to play, it seemed at the time he was just being rested, and he reportedly had no discomfort despite the head collision with teammate Jason Saab, or a follow up high shot from Maika Sivo.

Manly's run home, featuring games with the Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs and North Queensland Cowboys may mean Des Hasler still opts to protect his biggest star ahead of a push for an unlikely premiership once the finals get underway.

The stats speak for themselves regarding Trbojevic's involvement at Manly, with the club winning just three games without him this season. The story was similar in 2020.

But Trbojevic may not only want to help his side push for a spot in the top four - which they would need to overthrow the Roosters for after brushing Parramatta down to sixth on Saturday - but he may also have his eyes on a coveted Dally M Medal.

TOM TRBOJEVIC

Fullback Sea Eagles 2021 SEASON AVG 1.4

Tries 1.6

Try Assists 5.6

Tackle Breaks

There is little doubt Trbojevic, who averages over three try involvements per game this season, would have taken maximum points every time Manly have won with him on the field. With Nathan Cleary out of the game for an extended period, it would appear the race for the Dally M is down to Trbojevic and South Sydney's in-form half Cody Walker.

A better idea on Trbojevic's fitness can be expected tomorrow at 4pm when Des Hasler names his 21-man squad to take on Canberra.