The Manly Sea Eagles might have put 56 points on the Parramatta Eels as they made a sweeping statement about their premiership hopes, but it hasn't come without a scare.

Superstar fullback Tom Trbojevic suffered a knock to the cheekbone during the game. He was brought from the field with six minutes to go, and while it seemed as if he was simply being rested at the time, there may have been more to it.

A Manly club statement said Trbojevic had swelling and bruising around the injury, but he had been saved of serious injury amazingly due to a previous injury.

The statement said he was hit on a plate which had been inserted from a previous injury, which prevented a fracture, break or any other serious injury from occurring after he received the knock.

It's understood Trbojevic may well still need a week off, but will be given every chance to prove his fitness for next week's clash with the Canberra Raiders, which was today announced to be played at Suncorp Stadium on Friday at 6pm following the NRL confirming the remainder of the regular season would be played in the Queensland hub.

The six-day turnaround could work against Trbojevic, who will be desperate to lead his Manly side to another victory as they hunt a place in the top four.

While Parramatta are now all but out of the running, Manly are still two points behind the Roosters, although possess a far superior for and against than the tri-colours.

Manly will also wait to see the state of Brad Parker, who was the victim of a vicious high shot from Ryan Matterson.

The blue and gold second rower was sent off for the offence and is now looking at between three and five weeks on the sideline after judiciary charges were announced this morning.

Parker, who had a strong game against Parramatta, crossing for a try in the process, will need to pass concussion protocols to play in six days time, although the sharp turnaround may make it difficult.