The NRL have revealed the competition will remain located in Queensland for the remainder of the 2021 regular season, announcing a full list of venues for Rounds 23 to 25.

While Suncorp Stadium and CBus Super Stadium in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast respectively will host a majority of games, ten of the remaining 24 games will be played at other venues.

These are the Sunshine Coast Stadium, Moreton Daily Stadium at Redcliffe, Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville for Cowboys' home games, and the regional trio of BB Print Stadium at Mackay, Brown Park at Rockhampton and the Clive Berghofer Stadium in Toowoomba.

Rockhampton will host games in Round 23 and 24 after originally losing the South Sydney Rabbitohs and St George Illawarra Dragons clash a few weeks ago as Queensland announced a snap lockdown. Mackay will also get two more games, taking the tally to three for the city, while Toowoomba will host in Round 23.

The Broncos will play all three of their games at Suncorp Stadium, however, the Titans' Round 24 away fixture against the Newcastle Knights will be shifted to the Sunshine Coast.

Each of the three rounds will also feature at least one doubleheader, with crowds likely to continue to be capped at 50 per cent for the foreseeable future as Queensland attempts to remain out of lockdown.

With Sydney's COVID situation out of control, even moving back to the Harbour city for finals would seem at long odds.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said it was exciting to play games in heartland areas despite the challenges of the pandemic.

"The pandemic is creating many challenges, but it is also creating opportunities. We’re really excited to be taking games to Rockhampton, Mackay and Toowoomba in the final three weeks of the regular season," Abdo said.

"Rugby League heartlands are right throughout regional Queensland. We have some of our most passionate supporters in these regions and we wanted to ensure we rewarded those fans with as many opportunities as possible to watch their heroes live."

Plans for the finals are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Remaining 2021 NRL fixtures

Round 23

Thursday, August 19

7:50pm: Gold Coast Titans vs Melbourne Storm at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Friday, August 20

6:00pm: Canberra Raiders vs Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

8:05pm: Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday, August 21

3:00pm: Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks at Browne Park, Rockhampton

5:30pm: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

7:35pm: Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Sunday, August 22

2:00pm: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters at Clive Berghoffer Stadium, Toowoomba

4:05pm: Brisbane Broncos vs New Zealand Warriors at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Round 24

Thursday, August 26

7:50pm: Newcastle Knights vs Gold Coast Titans at Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast

Friday, August 27

6:00pm: New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders at BB Print Stadium, Mackay

7:55pm: Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday, August 28

3:00pm: St George Illawarra Dragons vs North Queensland Cowboys at Browne Park, Rockhampton

5:30pm: Cronulla Sharks vs Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

7:35pm: Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Sunday, August 29

1:50pm: Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bulldogs at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe

4:05pm: Penrith Panthers vs Wests Tigers at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe

Round 25

Thursday, September 2

7:50pm: Canberra Raiders vs Sydney Roosters at BB Print Stadium, Mackay

Friday, September 3

6:00pm: Cronulla Sharks vs Melbourne Storm at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

8:05pm: Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Saturday, September 4

3:00pm: Brisbane Broncos vs Newcastle Knights at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

5:30pm: North Queensland Cowboys vs Manly Sea Eagles at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

7:35pm: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast

Sunday, September 5

2:00pm: Gold Coast Titans vs New Zealand Warriors at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

4:05pm: Wests Tigers vs Canterbury Bulldogs at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe

All times AEST.