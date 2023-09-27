Bradman Best is just 34 days away from being free to talk to rival NRL clubs about a deal for 2025, and the Newcastle Knights certainly know it.

It's been a breakout season for Best of sorts, shaking off a slow start to the season to eventually earning his State of Origin debut for the Blues in Game III.

The representative centre has scored 13 tries in 25 games this season, as well as a double in his maiden Origin match, and was spotted midweek dining with football manager Peter Parr and head coach Adam O'Brien.

The trio were joined by Best's mother, with the group seemingly talking about an extension with the club beyond 2024.

Several clubs are expected to be interested in his services including Parramatta, who are in the market for a centre, and have sniffed around the likes of Morgan Harper, Justin Olam and Brad Parker this season, but are yet to secure a signature.

Born on the Central Coast, Best has grown into a cult figure of sorts in the Hunter, and could be set to debut for the Kangaroos next month with a shortage of class centres available for the Tests.

According to Fox Sports, Newcastle are eyeing a long-term extension that would ensure Best spends the next five seasons in a Knights' jersey, locking the New South Welshman up to the end of 2028.

The Knights will be desperate to get the contract signed prior to the November 1 deadline, however it's a case of the longer Bradman waits, the more valuable he becomes.

It comes in the wake of the news that Newcastle are considering letting Daniel Saifiti walk in a bid to clear cap space.