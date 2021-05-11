Eels debutant Jakob Athur, son of Eels coach Brad, has been cleared to play his first NRL game in Magic Round this weekend after having his contract upgraded.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the five-eighth development player was in breach of the NRL qualification rules – whereby he wasn’t allowed to be used ahead of a top 30 player on the roster.

League rules permit development players like Jakob Athur to only be used under special circumstances if clubs have no other options available.

And as they have the likes of Jordon Rankin or Bryce Cartwright available to play the No.6, Jakob Arthur wasn’t allowed to be picked.

However, Parramatta has today confirmed the 18-year old’s promotion to their top 30 squad for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, freeing him to line-up against the New Zealand Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

“Jake has impressed the coaches, staff and players across the 2021 season. He has an incredibly calm demeanor and talented football brain,” Eels general manager of football Mark O’Neill told the club website.

“You would have to search a long way back to find another player with the same passion and determination to succeed.

“Jake has developed through our Pathways program and is currently studying a Bachelor of Sports Coaching at university which is important to ensure his life is balanced off-field so he can perform to his best on-field,” he said.

It has been a less than ideal week of preparation for Jakob Arthur, who on Tuesday was named to make his debut in Magic Round.

Having left the Eels bubble last week to play NSW Cup, he has not been able to make contact with teammates until they arrive in Brisbane.

Jakob Arthur has already had a small taste of NRL action, having lined up for the Eels in a pre-season trial match against St George Illawarra in Kogarah.

Parramatta are coming off a 31-18 win over the Roosters last week to currently sit second on the NRL ladder at 8-1.

They face the Warriors at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday at 1.50pm AEST.