Melbourne’s Nicho Hynes has been identified as a target for the Broncos, but he is fielding interest from a number of other clubs.

As reported by NRL.com, Hynes is seen as the immediate signing option for coach Kevin Walters following the departure of winger Xavier Coates to the Storm.

It is seen that current Broncos No.1 Jamayne Isaako could move to a flank and Hynes would land his desired starting spot at fullback.

Playing in place of the injured Ryan Papenhuyzen at the moment, Hynes has made a positive impact when given the opportunity.

When Papenhuyzen is fit again he will slot straight back into his fullback role and therefore raise further questions over Hynes future.

Hynes told Yahoo! Sports earlier this year that his manager would be looking after that aspect of his career at the moment.

“I haven’t spoken to any other club, my manager is doing that at the moment and putting some feelers out there,” he said.

“It would be a pretty good feeling to get a starting spot somewhere else but I’m here at the moment and I really enjoy this club.”

NICHO HYNES

Fullback Storm ROUND 9 STATS 2

Try Assists 6

Tackle Breaks 155

All Run Metres

The Broncos had put money aside in a bid to re-sign Coates, but his decision to jump ship and head to the Storm has opened up significant salary cap room at Red Hill.

It puts them in a great position to offer Hynes a significant pay upgrade and a starting position at first-grade level, two negotiating pillars the Storm can’t guarantee.