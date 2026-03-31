Three Penrith Panthers players have cracked the top five of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the end of Round 4, but it's still New Zealand Warriors halfback Tanah Boyd who holds the overall lead.
Boyd, who piloted the Warriors to three straight wins in the opening weeks of the year, was joined by a returning Luke Metcalf in the halves for the Auckland-based side during Round 4, but they lost their first game of the year to the Wests Tigers.
Boyd, unsurprisingly, did not poll.
The Penrith Panthers meanwhile, clattered the Parramatta Eels in the west of Sydney, and combined with their excellent start to the year, Dylan Edwards, Thomas Jenkins, and Nathan Cleary, who earned a perfect 20 votes, are now all within eight votes of the lead.
Dominic Young, who was also voted as the unanimous best on ground, sits in fifth spot, while there have been other changes in the top ten, with Scott Drinkwater and Braydon Trindall both playing good games.
Cleary and Young were joined by Adam Doueihi, Kotoni Staggs and Arama Hau as the players voted best on ground by all four judges, while in the other games, Robert Toia, Naufahu Whyte, Scott Drinkwater, Jake Clifford, William Kennedy and Braydon Trindall were all awarded five votes by at least one judge.
As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.
Here are the Round 4 votes.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Robert Toia
|Naufahu Whyte
|Robert Toia
|Robert Toia
|4
|Naufahu Whyte
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Naufahu Whyte
|Connor Watson
|3
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Robert Toia
|Nat Butcher
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|2
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Tolutau Koula
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Tolutau Koula
|1
|Connor Watson
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Tolutau Koula
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Adam Doueihi
|Adam Doueihi
|Adam Doueihi
|Adam Doueihi
|4
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Jock Madden
|3
|Alex Twal
|Jock Madden
|Jock Madden
|Jahream Bula
|2
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|Alex Twal
|Alex Twal
|Alex Twal
|1
|Luke Laulilii
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|3
|Jake Averillo
|Jake Averillo
|Jake Averillo
|Jake Averillo
|2
|Patrick Carrigan
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|1
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
|Patrick Carrigan
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
|Isaiya Katoa
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|4
|Jacob Saifiti
|Jacob Saifiti
|Jacob Saifiti
|Jacob Saifiti
|3
|Sitili Tupouniua
|Phoenix Crossland
|Sitili Tupouniua
|Pasami Saulo
|2
|Dane Gagai
|Sitili Tupouniua
|Pasami Saulo
|Phoenix Crossland
|1
|Harrison Graham
|Greg Marzhew
|Harrison Graham
|Harrison Graham
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|4
|Thomas Jenkins
|Casey McLean
|Casey McLean
|Casey McLean
|3
|Casey McLean
|Thomas Jenkins
|Thomas Jenkins
|Thomas Jenkins
|2
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Isaah Yeo
|1
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|Dylan Edwards
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|Jake Clifford
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|4
|Jahrome Hughes
|Scott Drinkwater
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|3
|Jake Clifford
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jake Clifford
|Jason Taumalolo
|2
|Will Warbrick
|Will Warbrick
|Will Warbrick
|Braidon Burns
|1
|Braidon Burns
|Harry Grant
|Braidon Burns
|Harry Grant
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Braydon Trindall
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|Braydon Trindall
|4
|Nicho Hynes
|Braydon Trindall
|Braydon Trindall
|William Kennedy
|3
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Teig Wilton
|Simi Sasagi
|Nicho Hynes
|2
|Xavier Savage
|Simi Sasagi
|Teig Wilton
|Xavier Savage
|1
|Simi Sasagi
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Xavier Savage
|Savelio Tamale
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Arama Hau
|Arama Hau
|Arama Hau
|Arama Hau
|4
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|3
|Phillip Sami
|Hamish Stewart
|Phillip Sami
|Chris Randall
|2
|Hamish Stewart
|AJ Brimson
|Luciano Leilua
|Hamish Stewart
|1
|Damien Cook
|Luciano Leilua
|Hamish Stewart
|Luciano Leilua
Top ten
|RANK
|PLAYER
|LAST ROUND
|TOTAL
|1
|Tanah
Boyd
|0
|56
|2
|Dylan
Edwards
|1
|52
|2
|Thomas
Jenkins
|13
|52
|4
|Nathan
Cleary
|20
|48
|5
|Dominic
Young
|20
|42
|6
|Scott
Drinkwater
|19
|39
|7
|Braydon
Trindall
|18
|38
|8
|Jackson
Ford
|0
|35
|9
|Sua
Fa'alogo
|0
|34
|9
|Harry
Grant
|2
|34