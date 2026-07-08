New South Wales claimed the 2026 State of Origin series with a hard-fought 30 to 12 victory at Suncorp Stadium, producing a performance built on resilience, discipline and the brilliance of Nathan Cleary. While the Blues were forced to overcome a growing head injury toll and several players endured mixed nights, their leaders stood tall when it mattered most.

Here is how every player rated.

NSW WON BY 18 POINTS Suncorp Stadium QLD 12 FT 30 NSW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

1. James Tedesco - 7/10

Tedesco's night was unfortunately cut short after suffering a head knock late in the first half, preventing him from returning after the break. Before his exit, he produced a composed and experienced performance, focusing on the tough carries, defensive work and leadership rather than searching for individual brilliance. He allowed Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses to control the attack while consistently taking the hard runs that helped New South Wales build momentum. It was a mature, selfless display that ended far earlier than he would have hoped.

2. Jack Bostock - 5/10

Origin debuts rarely come without difficult moments, and Bostock experienced plenty in his first appearance. He started confidently by taking his opening high ball cleanly, later forced a repeat set through his aerial pressure and produced an outstanding cover tackle to deny Jojo Fifita a potential try, while also relieving pressure by escaping his own in-goal. However, his night was overshadowed by three handling errors and several uncertain moments under the high ball. His match ended early after he suffered a Category 1 HIA following another aerial contest. There were flashes of genuine promise, but it was a debut that showed both his inexperience and significant upside.

3. Bradman Best - 7.5/10

Best grew into the contest after an inconsistent opening 20 minutes in which he missed several tackles despite threatening with some powerful line breaks. He completely turned his performance around after halftime, improving significantly in defence by shutting down Queensland's overlaps before finally backing his pace to score an outstanding individual try. Forced onto the wing because of Bostock's head injury, he conceded one try while defending out of position, but his overall influence continued to grow. Finishing with 198 running metres from 14 carries, Best recovered from a slow start to become one of the Blues' most dangerous outside backs.

4. Stephen Crichton - 4.5/10

Crichton showcased both some brilliance and frustration across the 80 minutes. In the opening half, he created one of New South Wales' best attacking moments following a Martin line break and flick pass to Nawaqanitawase that ultimately led to Nathan Cleary scoring. At the same time, he also defended strongly on several occasions. After halftime, he produced a clever short kick to force a goal-line dropout, but his discipline let him down. Multiple penalties, including an escort infringement and a high tackle that gifted Queensland field position and points, along with five missed tackles, overshadowed many of his positive moments.

5. Mark Nawaqanitawase - 5/10

Nawaqanitawase remained heavily involved throughout the contest but struggled to consistently capitalise on his aerial strengths. During the first half, he competed well enough to earn a repeat set, but also dropped a high ball that led directly to Queensland attacking the line and eventually scoring. Although his defensive efforts improved after halftime, he still finished with three errors and never fully imposed himself under the high ball.

6. Mitchell Moses - 8/10

Moses was one of New South Wales' most consistent performers from start to finish. His kicking game was outstanding throughout both halves, repeatedly rescuing the Blues when yardage sets stalled and finishing with an enormous 719 kick metres from 18 kicks. He allowed Cleary to control the game, defended strongly and showed great strength to spin free of tackles with the ball in hand. While there were moments where his attacking edge perhaps needed stronger direction, Moses controlled territory exceptionally well and played a major role in the Blues winning the field-position battle.

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7. Nathan Cleary - 9.5/10

Cleary produced the best performance of his Origin career. He controlled the opening half with two tries, constantly engaging Queensland's defensive line through his running game while creating opportunities around him. His effort without the ball was equally impressive, highlighted by a crucial strip on Selwyn Cobbo that directly led to points. After halftime, he continued to dominate defensively with several crunching tackles before calmly kicking the late penalty goal that moved them comfortably ahead, making him New South Wales' all-time leading Origin point scorer. It was the complete halfback performance and exactly the type of display many had been waiting to see on the biggest stage. A well-earned Man of the Match.

8. Payne Haas - 8/10

Haas once again provided the platform through the middle with another tireless Origin display. His first-half carries consistently bent Queensland's defensive line before he lifted his aggression again after the break. Finishing with over 120 running metres from 17 carries and 59 post-contact metres, Haas continually won the collision and ensured the Blues played on the front foot for much of the contest.

9. Reece Robson - 6/10

Robson had a relatively reserved night. His service from dummy-half remained reliable throughout the opening half, although he rarely threatened the defensive line despite looking dangerous whenever he chose to run. Unfortunately, his opportunity to build into the contest disappeared when he was benched for Brailey in the second half.

10. Mitch Barnett - 6.5/10

Barnett delivered his strongest performance of the Origin series. He made an immediate statement with a strong defensive shot early in the first half while providing greater impact with his carries than in the opening two matches. Although he was slightly less influential after halftime with a shorter stint, he continued to provide valuable physicality and consistency through the middle.

11. Hudson Young - 7.5/10

Young's night summed up his aggressive style of football. He found himself on report during the opening half after a dangerous tackle on Jojo Fifita and flirted with ill-discipline throughout, but he also consistently prevented Queensland from generating second-phase play by wrapping up the ball. His effort in cover defence on Kalyn Ponga was outstanding before he capped off the win with a try after the siren, rewarding another wholehearted performance.

12. Liam Martin - 7/10

Martin took time to settle after a slightly shaky defensive opening but quickly became one of the Blues' emotional leaders. His powerful first-half line break linked brilliantly with Nathan Cleary, while his aggression steadily increased as the game wore on. However, his tackle efficiency wasn't favourable, missing seven tackles despite making the most across NSW with 39. Despite this downside, his physicality repeatedly rattled Queensland and appeared to frustrate Cameron Munster throughout the second half, helping swing momentum towards New South Wales.

13. Isaah Yeo - 8/10

Yeo quietly controlled the middle from the opening whistle until full-time. He consistently produced strong carries, finished with 49 post-contact metres and led through his actions rather than flashy moments. His composure and leadership allowed those around him to flourish, making it one of the lock forward's better Origin performances with 38 tackles and only one missed.

14. Cameron Murray - 7/10

Despite entering later in the first half, Murray made an immediate impact by tightening the middle defence before scoring a valuable try. Injuries later forced him into the centres, where he was exposed defensively on one occasion in an unfamiliar role. Even so, his versatility and work rate proved invaluable as New South Wales reshuffled throughout the second half.

15. Addin Fonua-Blake - 6/10

Fonua-Blake made an immediate impact after entering the contest late in the first half before helping maintain the Blues' momentum after the break. His carries provided important punch, while defensively he was flawless, recording 10 tackles without a miss. Although he wasn't a dominant enforcer, his physical presence was exactly what New South Wales required off the bench for a 25-minute stint.

16. Haumole Olakau'atu - N/A

17. Blayke Brailey - 6.5/10

Brailey provided a different style after replacing Robson, bringing greater energy around dummy-half and looking to challenge tired defenders with his running game. His passing wasn't quite as polished as Robson's, but he looked far more threatening with the ball, and his awareness around the ruck helped earn repeat sets at crucial moments late in the game.

18. Ethan Strange - 5/10

Thrown into the centres with just 15 minutes remaining, Strange looked comfortable despite entering under difficult circumstances. His strength with the ball, solid defence and ability to seamlessly cover another position once again highlighted why he is regarded as one of the game's brightest young talents. While it wasn't groundbreaking and had minimal game time impacting his score, it was a composed Origin cameo that reinforced his versatility.

19. Tolutau Koula - 4/10

Koula was handed a difficult assignment after replacing James Tedesco at fullback late in the first half, but he struggled to make the transition to one of the game's most demanding positions. While he showed good speed, carried the ball strongly on a handful of occasions and looked willing to inject himself into the attack, he looked uncomfortable under the high ball and lacked the positioning and composure that Tedesco typically provides. His failure to cleanly secure the ball close to the line proved costly, with Queensland capitalising to score shortly after. Although the circumstances were far from ideal, it was a challenging outing that highlighted the significant difference between playing in the outside backs and controlling a game from fullback at Origin level.

Total - 117/170