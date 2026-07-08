The NSW Blues have won the State of Origin series for 2026, with an ambush in front of a boisterous Suncorp Stadium crowd in a 30-12 victory.

Here is how every Queensland Maroons player rated for the Suncorp decider.

NSW WON BY 18 POINTS Suncorp Stadium QLD 12 FT 30 NSW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

1. Kalyn Ponga - 5/10

Dangerous in attack as always, but failed to capitalise on the attacking position in the Blues' red zone. Ponga had a brief spell on the sidelines to inject Reece Walsh after he missed a crucial tackle on Bradman Best which led to a long-range try.

2. Selwyn Cobbo - 5

Cobbo came up with a crucial try to get the Maroons back in the game, but failed to remain at the high standard he set in the first two matches. Let in a tough error in an important stage of the second half, leading to the Blues sealing the victory. Cobbo also made five errors, and against the best of the best, they will make you pay.

3. Robert Toia - 5

Classy right foot step to get over the advantage line, but struggled to contain his opposite centre as he has done so effectively in the first two games. Definitely Toia's quietest game in a Maroons jersey.

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - 6

Dangerous in attack with his speed, and finished the first half with a try to get the Maroons back into the contest. Formed a deadly edge with Cobbo throughout the entire series but couldn't put the nail in the coffin for the decider.

5. Jojo Fifita - 6

Fifita was safe under the high ball and had strong returns out of his own end to give his forwards a breather, provided a nice try on a mangled left edge for the Blues with players out of position.

6. Cameron Munster - 6

Munster tried his heart out to get his side back into the match when it was slipping away, but things didn't go his way. Used his kicking game to get the Maroons on top midway through the first half, but couldn't stop the Blues' momentum.

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7. Sam Walker - 5

Walker was quiet after his first two outstanding performances this year, and was peppered all game by Hudson Young, which limited his ability to create a spark for his outside men.

8. Thomas Flegler - 4

Flegler set the tone early but wasn't able to poke his nose through the defensive line and get a quick play the ball he has been accustomed to in the first two matches. Flegler ran for 61 metres in seven runs during his 30-minute stint.

9. Harry Grant - 7

Grant was the Maroons' best, always sharp out of dummy half and created some half-chances when the Maroons had the momentum. Had a solid performance on both sides of the ball and tried to create sparks where he could.

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - 6

Solid starting stint for Fa'asuamaleaui, but failed to contain his opposing front rower Payne Haas, who had his best game in sky blue.

11. Briton Nikora - 5

Plenty of energy from Nikora, ran hard on his line and tackled with everything he had. Nikora put his body on the line and James Tedesco came off second best with a head clash, ruling him out at halftime.

12. Kurt Capewell - 4

Failed to make his mark in the match and was outshined by his opposite second rower Liam Martin, who was into him the entire night.

13. Reuben Cotter - 5

Cotter solidified the middle and encapsulates a strong Queensland middle who gets about his work. Got up in the face of the Blues forward pack and applied pressure where he could, but didn't break the game open.

14. Max Plath - 6

Plath provided spark and leg drive off the bench, providing good post-contact metres and energy while having a silky offload to keep the ball in play.

15. Patrick Carrigan - N/A

16. Jeremiah Nanai - 4

Played 30 minutes but failed to make his mark with limited attacking opportunities, and got collected with a Mitchell Moses kick for his troubles. Nanai's best work is as an aerial threat, but wasn't given the opportunity to showcase it.

17. Trent Loiero - 4

Loirero played big minutes in the middle but, as most of the Maroons pack failed to do, they weren't able to contain the Blues' big middles.

18. Reece Walsh - 4

All energy from Walsh when he entered the field, turned nothing into half moments but couldn't escalate it to points for his state.

19. Murray Taulagi - N/A

Total - 87/170