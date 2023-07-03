Round 18 saw no lack of points. The Sharks put 52 on the Dragons in Thursday night's derby game - a fate that was topped not once but twice over the rest of the weekend.

With points came a plethora of talking points, both positive and negative.

With Origin sides yet to be named (at the time of writing), below are 20 thoughts from a highlight filled round 18 of Rugby League action:

1. Much of the discussion over the next few days will centre around the strength of the competition. There are only three games between first and 10th. Newcastle, in 14th are three competition points behind eighth. The competition is close, this weekend just saw three horrible sides blown off the park. Don't overreact.

2. The above said, what the weekend did prove was that it's probably time to put the expansion talk away. There are ten good sides, four teams who can push for finals, and the rest. Three teams can't field legitimate first grade teams on the park. There's no need for a fourth.

3. Sticking with this subject, I cannot believe the amount of recycled players who continue to hold onto their spots in the NRL. Meanwhile we have an incredible talent pool in NSW Cup (QLD Cup too I'm told) that can't get a game. Half of the Dragons NSW Cup side should walk into the main side next week. Newtown - the Sharks feeder club - routinely field players of higher quality than the Sharks run out. The fact Jeral Skelton hasn't been given a first grade debut for the Dogs is laughable. Half that Penrith side walks into the Tigers starting 13. Take a punt.

4. Reed Mahoney will probably look back on his press conference comments and cringe. His side had just been blown away by an ordinary Newcastle side and he said the fans didn't "have the right" to boo the side off. I'd argue that they very much do. I'm not a huge fan of boo'ing your team but I couldn't blame a single Dogs fan if they chose too.

5. I am really starting to doubt Cameron Ciraldo is the coach he was supposed to be. I understand there have been some injuries within the squad but any coach who insists on Matt Burton at seven and Jayden Okonbur in the second row probably isn't up to it.

6. Tough week for the "Sifa Talakai only had one good game" crowd. He made Zac Lomax look like a park footballer. There's talk that the Dragons have told Lomax he's free to leave. Good move, as I suggested two weeks ago. Two points in one!

7. With Campbell Graham ruled out, a centre spot is now open for NSW. I'd argue there should be two centre spots but that's for another time. The side has not been named as I type this but it's down to Matt Burton and Izack Tago for mine. With a look to the future I'd be naming Tago to replace his teammate Crichton. If Burton is named in the halves, it will be a travesty. (Editor's note: Bradman Best has since been named).

8. That David Fifita "no try" decision was one of the all time clangers. I can't believe the Bunker continue to get it wrong despite 30 high definition replays. Perhaps it's time to look at who is driving the technology...

9. Referees are having a rough go of it lately but one thing I feel is over criticised is when there's an uneven penalty count. There's no rule that says teams have to give away the same amount of penalties or six-agains. Momentum, possession and skill level all play into it. It's not always the ref's fault.

10. During Friday night footy I attempted to explain to my son what a "charge down" is. Turns out it's extremely difficult to explain. We really need to nail down what constitutes "played at" also. For mine, if you're making a tackle, you're playing at the ball in any situation - not just when it comes to knock ons.

11. Were the Cowboys and Eels slow starts to the season a hangover from 2023 or a case of trying to peak at the right time? Both sides sure are coming good as we approach the business end of the season. Probably a little of both if I'm being serious.

12. Staying with the Cowboys, Tom Dearden had one of the all time great individual performances on Saturday night. Unfortunately when there's a lopsided scoreline the good footy tends to be forgotten. Dearden was almost perfect. Scott Drinkwater too. Ok the Tigers were bad but the Cowboys were very, very good - let's put some focus on that.

13. I'd be shocked if Tim Sheens survives the week. OK, again, there have been injuries but let's not forget that Sheens sacked a coach to hire himself. The results have been utterly diabolical and he can't continue in the role. Best to throw Benji into the hot seat now. No harm done.

14. Did the Titans not realise that both big Tino and David Fifita had clauses in their contracts that would activate should the coach be dismissed? What a farcical situation there. For the record I expect to see both re-signed, again, quick smart.

15. This weekend we saw the two extremes of local derby contests. Thursday night saw the Sharks tear the Dragons to shreds. A similarly out of form Dolphins side put up a huge fight a few nights later in their derby against the Broncos. Form usually goes out the window in these games, which is why Thursday's result was so disappointing.

16. How about Dragons' interim coach Ryan Carr telling players they know where the door is if they don't want to be there, only to say no to Ben Hunt's release? Ahh those Dragons.

17. For a few minutes there I thought that the Storm had the Panthers right where they wanted them. I was wrong. I should never doubt this Panthers side. They were way too good, sans Nathan Cleary, despite falling 14 points behind early. Plus there was that Nelson Asofa-Solomona 'try'.

18. In this week's edition of "I love a try on debut" - Tyrone Munro made a massive impact in his first game on Friday evening. A try and an assist suggests he'll be around the side of the rest of the season. Exciting stuff on a bounce back night for the Bunnies.

19. Usually I'd back a coach dropping a player who was making ridiculous demands but I'm not sure that the Roosters are in a spot where they can sit Matt Lodge in NSW Cup due to an agent's demands. Sends a good message though I suppose.

20. Nicho Hynes is honest to a fault. Him saying he let down the NSW side in his Origin debut was a breath of fresh air yet heartbreaking at the same time. A few others players could do with his level of humility.